Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
3  WX Alerts 1  Closing/Delay
NewsLocal News

PHOTOS: Tornadoes, strong winds, hail, lightning hit parts of Kansas, Missouri

Areas just south of the Kansas City area bore the brunt of two supercell thunderstorms Monday night, April 13, 2026, with at least two tornadoes causing damage in far eastern Kansas and western Missouri.

Hillsdale 3.jpeg Residents in Hillsdale, Kansas, spent Tuesday cleaning up after a likely EF-2 tornado tore through the town on Monday, April 13, 2026.Photo by: Lauren Schwentker/KSHB 3734.JPG Residents in Ottawa, Kansas, survey storm damage after a likely tornado tore through the town on Monday, April 13, 2026.Photo by: Courtesy Barry Spickler 3739.JPG Residents in Ottawa, Kansas, survey storm damage after a likely tornado tore through the town on Monday, April 13, 2026.Photo by: Courtesy Barry Spickler 3738.JPG Residents in Ottawa, Kansas, survey storm damage after a likely tornado tore through the town on Monday, April 13, 2026.Photo by: Courtesy Barry Spickler 3727.JPG Residents in Ottawa, Kansas, survey storm damage after a likely tornado tore through the town on Monday, April 13, 2026.Photo by: Courtesy Barry Spickler 3732.JPG Residents in Ottawa, Kansas, survey storm damage after a likely tornado tore through the town on Monday, April 13, 2026.Photo by: Courtesy Barry Spickler 1901091261085097278.JPG Residents in Ottawa, Kansas, survey storm damage after a likely tornado tore through the town on Monday, April 13, 2026.Photo by: Courtesy Barry Spickler 3742.JPG Residents in Ottawa, Kansas, survey storm damage after a likely tornado tore through the town on Monday, April 13, 2026.Photo by: Courtesy Barry Spickler 3731.JPG Residents in Ottawa, Kansas, survey storm damage after a likely tornado tore through the town on Monday, April 13, 2026.Photo by: Courtesy Barry Spickler 3730.JPG Residents in Ottawa, Kansas, survey storm damage after a likely tornado tore through the town on Monday, April 13, 2026.Photo by: Courtesy Barry Spickler 3744.JPG Residents in Ottawa, Kansas, survey storm damage after a likely tornado tore through the town on Monday, April 13, 2026.Photo by: Courtesy Barry Spickler 3741.JPG Residents in Ottawa, Kansas, survey storm damage after a likely tornado tore through the town on Monday, April 13, 2026.Photo by: Courtesy Barry Spickler 3747.JPG Residents in Ottawa, Kansas, survey storm damage after a likely tornado tore through the town on Monday, April 13, 2026.Photo by: Courtesy Barry Spickler Hillsdale 4.jpeg Residents in Hillsdale, Kansas, spent Tuesday cleaning up after a likely EF-2 tornado tore through the town on Monday, April 13, 2026.Photo by: Lauren Schwentker/KSHB Ottawa Tuesday pic from Lily 2.jpeg Ottawa storm damagePhoto by: Lily O'Shea Becker/KSHB 41 Ottawa Tuesday pic from Lily 1.jpeg Ottawa storm damagePhoto by: Lily O'Shea Becker/KSHB 41 Ottawa Tuesday pic from Lily 4.jpeg Ottawa storm damagePhoto by: Lily O'Shea Becker/KSHB 41 Ottawa Tuesday pic from Lily 3.jpeg Ottawa storm damagePhoto by: Lily O'Shea Becker/KSHB 41 Ottawa Tuesday pic from Lily 5.jpeg Ottawa storm damagePhoto by: Lily O'Shea Becker/KSHB 41 HIllsdale 1.jpeg Residents in Hillsdale, Kansas, spent Tuesday cleaning up after a likely EF-2 tornado tore through the town on Monday, April 13, 2026.Photo by: Lauren Schwentker/KSHB HIllsdale 2.jpeg Residents in Hillsdale, Kansas, spent Tuesday cleaning up after a likely EF-2 tornado tore through the town on Monday, April 13, 2026.Photo by: Lauren Schwentker/KSHB Osawatomie Erin Hultgren 1.jpg Photo by: Jeff Penner TORNADO PAOLA SPRING HILL KYLE DELPHIA 4.jpg Photo by: Jeff Penner Osawatomie Erin Hultgren 2.jpg Photo by: Jeff Penner TORNADO PAOLA SPRING HILL KYLE DELPHIA 2.jpg Photo by: Jeff Penner TORNADO PAOLA SPRING HILL KYLE DELPHIA 3.jpg Photo by: Jeff Penner TORNADO PAOLA SPRING HILL KYLE DELPHIA 1.jpg Photo by: Jeff Penner transformation church inside 3.png Transformation Church in Ottawa, KansasPhoto by: KSHB 41 transformation church outside.png Transformation Church in Ottawa, KansasPhoto by: KSHB 41 transformation church inside.png Transformation Church in Ottawa, KansasPhoto by: KSHB 41 transformation church inside 2.png Transformation Church in Ottawa, KansasPhoto by: KSHB 41 hillsdaledrone7.jpeg Drone images of damage from the storm on April 13, 2026, in Hillsdale.Photo by: Viewer @micro_zen hillsdaledrone8.jpeg Drone images of damage from the storm on April 13, 2026, in Hillsdale.Photo by: Viewer @micro_zen hillsdaledrone6.jpeg Drone images of damage from the storm on April 13, 2026, in Hillsdale.Photo by: Viewer @micro_zen hillsdaledrone4.jpeg Drone images of damage from the storm on April 13, 2026, in Hillsdale.Photo by: Viewer @micro_zen hillsdaledrone5.jpeg Drone images of damage from the storm on April 13, 2026, in Hillsdale.Photo by: Viewer @micro_zen hillsdaledrone.jpeg Drone images of damage from the storm on April 13, 2026, in Hillsdale.Photo by: Viewer @micro_zen hillsdaledrone3.jpeg Drone images of damage from the storm on April 13, 2026, in Hillsdale.Photo by: Viewer @micro_zen Ottawa storm damage Ottawa storm damagePhoto by: Olivia Acree | KSHB Ottawa storm damage Ottawa storm damagePhoto by: Olivia Acree | KSHB Ottawa storm damage Ottawa storm damagePhoto by: Olivia Acree | KSHB Storm Damage.png Photo by: Taylor Hemness/KSHB Hillsdale Lake damage.jpeg Photo by: Claire Bradshaw/KSHB Hillsdale Lake storm.png Photo by: KC SCOUT Hillsdale damage 3 Photo by: KSHB 41 Hillsdale damage 2 Photo by: KSHB 41 Hillsdale damage Photo by: KSHB 41 louisburg.jpeg Storm April 13, 2026, from Louisburg Middle SchoolPhoto by: Cameron James Ray louisburg 2.jpeg Storm April 13, 2026, from Louisburg Middle SchoolPhoto by: Cameron James Ray joco ems.jpeg Between Ottawa and PaolaPhoto by: Trent Pittman/Johnson County Emergency Management kandrive.png Photo by: KanDrive Miami County Storms 1.png Residents in Miami County spent Tuesday cleaning up after possible tornadoes struck the area on Monday, April 13, 2026.Photo by: Jack McCormick/KSHB Miami County Storms.png Residents in Miami County spent Tuesday cleaning up after possible tornadoes struck the area on Monday, April 13, 2026.Photo by: Jack McCormick/KSHB Miami County Storms 3.png Residents in Miami County spent Tuesday cleaning up after possible tornadoes struck the area on Monday, April 13, 2026.Photo by: Jack McCormick/KSHB Miami County Storms 2.png Residents in Miami County spent Tuesday cleaning up after possible tornadoes struck the area on Monday, April 13, 2026.Photo by: Jack McCormick/KSHB Miami County Storms 6.png Residents in Miami County spent Tuesday cleaning up after possible tornadoes struck the area on Monday, April 13, 2026.Photo by: Jack McCormick/KSHB Miami County Storms 5.png Residents in Miami County spent Tuesday cleaning up after possible tornadoes struck the area on Monday, April 13, 2026.Photo by: Jack McCormick/KSHB Miami County Storms 4.png Residents in Miami County spent Tuesday cleaning up after possible tornadoes struck the area on Monday, April 13, 2026.Photo by: Jack McCormick/KSHB Miami County Storms 7.png Residents in Miami County spent Tuesday cleaning up after possible tornadoes struck the area on Monday, April 13, 2026.Photo by: Jack McCormick/KSHB Ottawa Storms.png An EF2 tornado left damage in its wake on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, in Ottawa, Kansas.Photo by: Jonathan Goede/KSHB Ottawa Storms 2.png An EF2 tornado left damage in its wake on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, in Ottawa, Kansas.Photo by: Jonathan Goede/KSHB Ottawa Storms 1.png An EF2 tornado left damage in its wake on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, in Ottawa, Kansas.Photo by: Jonathan Goede/KSHB Ottawa Storms 5.png An EF2 tornado left damage in its wake on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, in Ottawa, Kansas.Photo by: Jonathan Goede/KSHB Ottawa Storms 4.png An EF2 tornado left damage in its wake on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, in Ottawa, Kansas.Photo by: Jonathan Goede/KSHB Ottawa Storms 3.png An EF2 tornado left damage in its wake on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, in Ottawa, Kansas.Photo by: Jonathan Goede/KSHB Ottawa Storms 7.png An EF2 tornado left damage in its wake on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, in Ottawa, Kansas.Photo by: Jonathan Goede/KSHB Ottawa Storms 6.png An EF2 tornado left damage in its wake on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, in Ottawa, Kansas.Photo by: Jonathan Goede/KSHB

PHOTOS: Tornadoes, strong winds, hail, lightning hit parts of Kansas, Missouri

close-gallery
  • Hillsdale 3.jpeg
  • 3734.JPG
  • 3739.JPG
  • 3738.JPG
  • 3727.JPG
  • 3732.JPG
  • 1901091261085097278.JPG
  • 3742.JPG
  • 3731.JPG
  • 3730.JPG
  • 3744.JPG
  • 3741.JPG
  • 3747.JPG
  • Hillsdale 4.jpeg
  • Ottawa Tuesday pic from Lily 2.jpeg
  • Ottawa Tuesday pic from Lily 1.jpeg
  • Ottawa Tuesday pic from Lily 4.jpeg
  • Ottawa Tuesday pic from Lily 3.jpeg
  • Ottawa Tuesday pic from Lily 5.jpeg
  • HIllsdale 1.jpeg
  • HIllsdale 2.jpeg
  • Osawatomie Erin Hultgren 1.jpg
  • TORNADO PAOLA SPRING HILL KYLE DELPHIA 4.jpg
  • Osawatomie Erin Hultgren 2.jpg
  • TORNADO PAOLA SPRING HILL KYLE DELPHIA 2.jpg
  • TORNADO PAOLA SPRING HILL KYLE DELPHIA 3.jpg
  • TORNADO PAOLA SPRING HILL KYLE DELPHIA 1.jpg
  • transformation church inside 3.png
  • transformation church outside.png
  • transformation church inside.png
  • transformation church inside 2.png
  • hillsdaledrone7.jpeg
  • hillsdaledrone8.jpeg
  • hillsdaledrone6.jpeg
  • hillsdaledrone4.jpeg
  • hillsdaledrone5.jpeg
  • hillsdaledrone.jpeg
  • hillsdaledrone3.jpeg
  • Ottawa storm damage
  • Ottawa storm damage
  • Ottawa storm damage
  • Storm Damage.png
  • Hillsdale Lake damage.jpeg
  • Hillsdale Lake storm.png
  • Hillsdale damage 3
  • Hillsdale damage 2
  • Hillsdale damage
  • louisburg.jpeg
  • louisburg 2.jpeg
  • joco ems.jpeg
  • kandrive.png
  • Miami County Storms 1.png
  • Miami County Storms.png
  • Miami County Storms 3.png
  • Miami County Storms 2.png
  • Miami County Storms 6.png
  • Miami County Storms 5.png
  • Miami County Storms 4.png
  • Miami County Storms 7.png
  • Ottawa Storms.png
  • Ottawa Storms 2.png
  • Ottawa Storms 1.png
  • Ottawa Storms 5.png
  • Ottawa Storms 4.png
  • Ottawa Storms 3.png
  • Ottawa Storms 7.png
  • Ottawa Storms 6.png

Share

Residents in Hillsdale, Kansas, spent Tuesday cleaning up after a likely EF-2 tornado tore through the town on Monday, April 13, 2026.Lauren Schwentker/KSHB
Residents in Ottawa, Kansas, survey storm damage after a likely tornado tore through the town on Monday, April 13, 2026.Courtesy Barry Spickler
Residents in Ottawa, Kansas, survey storm damage after a likely tornado tore through the town on Monday, April 13, 2026.Courtesy Barry Spickler
Residents in Ottawa, Kansas, survey storm damage after a likely tornado tore through the town on Monday, April 13, 2026.Courtesy Barry Spickler
Residents in Ottawa, Kansas, survey storm damage after a likely tornado tore through the town on Monday, April 13, 2026.Courtesy Barry Spickler
Residents in Ottawa, Kansas, survey storm damage after a likely tornado tore through the town on Monday, April 13, 2026.Courtesy Barry Spickler
Residents in Ottawa, Kansas, survey storm damage after a likely tornado tore through the town on Monday, April 13, 2026.Courtesy Barry Spickler
Residents in Ottawa, Kansas, survey storm damage after a likely tornado tore through the town on Monday, April 13, 2026.Courtesy Barry Spickler
Residents in Ottawa, Kansas, survey storm damage after a likely tornado tore through the town on Monday, April 13, 2026.Courtesy Barry Spickler
Residents in Ottawa, Kansas, survey storm damage after a likely tornado tore through the town on Monday, April 13, 2026.Courtesy Barry Spickler
Residents in Ottawa, Kansas, survey storm damage after a likely tornado tore through the town on Monday, April 13, 2026.Courtesy Barry Spickler
Residents in Ottawa, Kansas, survey storm damage after a likely tornado tore through the town on Monday, April 13, 2026.Courtesy Barry Spickler
Residents in Ottawa, Kansas, survey storm damage after a likely tornado tore through the town on Monday, April 13, 2026.Courtesy Barry Spickler
Residents in Hillsdale, Kansas, spent Tuesday cleaning up after a likely EF-2 tornado tore through the town on Monday, April 13, 2026.Lauren Schwentker/KSHB
Ottawa storm damageLily O'Shea Becker/KSHB 41
Ottawa storm damageLily O'Shea Becker/KSHB 41
Ottawa storm damageLily O'Shea Becker/KSHB 41
Ottawa storm damageLily O'Shea Becker/KSHB 41
Ottawa storm damageLily O'Shea Becker/KSHB 41
Residents in Hillsdale, Kansas, spent Tuesday cleaning up after a likely EF-2 tornado tore through the town on Monday, April 13, 2026.Lauren Schwentker/KSHB
Residents in Hillsdale, Kansas, spent Tuesday cleaning up after a likely EF-2 tornado tore through the town on Monday, April 13, 2026.Lauren Schwentker/KSHB
Jeff Penner
Jeff Penner
Jeff Penner
Jeff Penner
Jeff Penner
Jeff Penner
Transformation Church in Ottawa, KansasKSHB 41
Transformation Church in Ottawa, KansasKSHB 41
Transformation Church in Ottawa, KansasKSHB 41
Transformation Church in Ottawa, KansasKSHB 41
Drone images of damage from the storm on April 13, 2026, in Hillsdale.Viewer @micro_zen
Drone images of damage from the storm on April 13, 2026, in Hillsdale.Viewer @micro_zen
Drone images of damage from the storm on April 13, 2026, in Hillsdale.Viewer @micro_zen
Drone images of damage from the storm on April 13, 2026, in Hillsdale.Viewer @micro_zen
Drone images of damage from the storm on April 13, 2026, in Hillsdale.Viewer @micro_zen
Drone images of damage from the storm on April 13, 2026, in Hillsdale.Viewer @micro_zen
Drone images of damage from the storm on April 13, 2026, in Hillsdale.Viewer @micro_zen
Ottawa storm damageOlivia Acree | KSHB
Ottawa storm damageOlivia Acree | KSHB
Ottawa storm damageOlivia Acree | KSHB
Taylor Hemness/KSHB
Claire Bradshaw/KSHB
KC SCOUT
KSHB 41
KSHB 41
KSHB 41
Storm April 13, 2026, from Louisburg Middle SchoolCameron James Ray
Storm April 13, 2026, from Louisburg Middle SchoolCameron James Ray
Between Ottawa and PaolaTrent Pittman/Johnson County Emergency Management
KanDrive
Residents in Miami County spent Tuesday cleaning up after possible tornadoes struck the area on Monday, April 13, 2026.Jack McCormick/KSHB
Residents in Miami County spent Tuesday cleaning up after possible tornadoes struck the area on Monday, April 13, 2026.Jack McCormick/KSHB
Residents in Miami County spent Tuesday cleaning up after possible tornadoes struck the area on Monday, April 13, 2026.Jack McCormick/KSHB
Residents in Miami County spent Tuesday cleaning up after possible tornadoes struck the area on Monday, April 13, 2026.Jack McCormick/KSHB
Residents in Miami County spent Tuesday cleaning up after possible tornadoes struck the area on Monday, April 13, 2026.Jack McCormick/KSHB
Residents in Miami County spent Tuesday cleaning up after possible tornadoes struck the area on Monday, April 13, 2026.Jack McCormick/KSHB
Residents in Miami County spent Tuesday cleaning up after possible tornadoes struck the area on Monday, April 13, 2026.Jack McCormick/KSHB
Residents in Miami County spent Tuesday cleaning up after possible tornadoes struck the area on Monday, April 13, 2026.Jack McCormick/KSHB
An EF2 tornado left damage in its wake on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, in Ottawa, Kansas.Jonathan Goede/KSHB
An EF2 tornado left damage in its wake on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, in Ottawa, Kansas.Jonathan Goede/KSHB
An EF2 tornado left damage in its wake on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, in Ottawa, Kansas.Jonathan Goede/KSHB
An EF2 tornado left damage in its wake on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, in Ottawa, Kansas.Jonathan Goede/KSHB
An EF2 tornado left damage in its wake on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, in Ottawa, Kansas.Jonathan Goede/KSHB
An EF2 tornado left damage in its wake on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, in Ottawa, Kansas.Jonathan Goede/KSHB
An EF2 tornado left damage in its wake on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, in Ottawa, Kansas.Jonathan Goede/KSHB
An EF2 tornado left damage in its wake on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, in Ottawa, Kansas.Jonathan Goede/KSHB
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next