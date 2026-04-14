PHOTOS: Tornadoes, strong winds, hail, lightning hit parts of Kansas, Missouri

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Residents in Hillsdale, Kansas, spent Tuesday cleaning up after a likely EF-2 tornado tore through the town on Monday, April 13, 2026. Lauren Schwentker/KSHB

Residents in Ottawa, Kansas, survey storm damage after a likely tornado tore through the town on Monday, April 13, 2026. Courtesy Barry Spickler

Residents in Ottawa, Kansas, survey storm damage after a likely tornado tore through the town on Monday, April 13, 2026. Courtesy Barry Spickler

Residents in Ottawa, Kansas, survey storm damage after a likely tornado tore through the town on Monday, April 13, 2026. Courtesy Barry Spickler

Residents in Ottawa, Kansas, survey storm damage after a likely tornado tore through the town on Monday, April 13, 2026. Courtesy Barry Spickler

Residents in Ottawa, Kansas, survey storm damage after a likely tornado tore through the town on Monday, April 13, 2026. Courtesy Barry Spickler

Residents in Ottawa, Kansas, survey storm damage after a likely tornado tore through the town on Monday, April 13, 2026. Courtesy Barry Spickler

Residents in Ottawa, Kansas, survey storm damage after a likely tornado tore through the town on Monday, April 13, 2026. Courtesy Barry Spickler

Residents in Ottawa, Kansas, survey storm damage after a likely tornado tore through the town on Monday, April 13, 2026. Courtesy Barry Spickler

Residents in Ottawa, Kansas, survey storm damage after a likely tornado tore through the town on Monday, April 13, 2026. Courtesy Barry Spickler

Residents in Ottawa, Kansas, survey storm damage after a likely tornado tore through the town on Monday, April 13, 2026. Courtesy Barry Spickler

Residents in Ottawa, Kansas, survey storm damage after a likely tornado tore through the town on Monday, April 13, 2026. Courtesy Barry Spickler

Residents in Ottawa, Kansas, survey storm damage after a likely tornado tore through the town on Monday, April 13, 2026. Courtesy Barry Spickler

Residents in Hillsdale, Kansas, spent Tuesday cleaning up after a likely EF-2 tornado tore through the town on Monday, April 13, 2026. Lauren Schwentker/KSHB

Ottawa storm damage Lily O'Shea Becker/KSHB 41

Ottawa storm damage Lily O'Shea Becker/KSHB 41

Ottawa storm damage Lily O'Shea Becker/KSHB 41

Ottawa storm damage Lily O'Shea Becker/KSHB 41

Ottawa storm damage Lily O'Shea Becker/KSHB 41

Residents in Hillsdale, Kansas, spent Tuesday cleaning up after a likely EF-2 tornado tore through the town on Monday, April 13, 2026. Lauren Schwentker/KSHB

Residents in Hillsdale, Kansas, spent Tuesday cleaning up after a likely EF-2 tornado tore through the town on Monday, April 13, 2026. Lauren Schwentker/KSHB

Jeff Penner

Jeff Penner

Jeff Penner

Jeff Penner

Jeff Penner

Jeff Penner

Transformation Church in Ottawa, Kansas KSHB 41

Transformation Church in Ottawa, Kansas KSHB 41

Transformation Church in Ottawa, Kansas KSHB 41

Transformation Church in Ottawa, Kansas KSHB 41

Drone images of damage from the storm on April 13, 2026, in Hillsdale. Viewer @micro_zen

Drone images of damage from the storm on April 13, 2026, in Hillsdale. Viewer @micro_zen

Drone images of damage from the storm on April 13, 2026, in Hillsdale. Viewer @micro_zen

Drone images of damage from the storm on April 13, 2026, in Hillsdale. Viewer @micro_zen

Drone images of damage from the storm on April 13, 2026, in Hillsdale. Viewer @micro_zen

Drone images of damage from the storm on April 13, 2026, in Hillsdale. Viewer @micro_zen

Drone images of damage from the storm on April 13, 2026, in Hillsdale. Viewer @micro_zen

Ottawa storm damage Olivia Acree | KSHB

Ottawa storm damage Olivia Acree | KSHB

Ottawa storm damage Olivia Acree | KSHB

Taylor Hemness/KSHB

Claire Bradshaw/KSHB

KC SCOUT

KSHB 41

KSHB 41

KSHB 41

Storm April 13, 2026, from Louisburg Middle School Cameron James Ray

Storm April 13, 2026, from Louisburg Middle School Cameron James Ray

Between Ottawa and Paola Trent Pittman/Johnson County Emergency Management

KanDrive

Residents in Miami County spent Tuesday cleaning up after possible tornadoes struck the area on Monday, April 13, 2026. Jack McCormick/KSHB

Residents in Miami County spent Tuesday cleaning up after possible tornadoes struck the area on Monday, April 13, 2026. Jack McCormick/KSHB

Residents in Miami County spent Tuesday cleaning up after possible tornadoes struck the area on Monday, April 13, 2026. Jack McCormick/KSHB

Residents in Miami County spent Tuesday cleaning up after possible tornadoes struck the area on Monday, April 13, 2026. Jack McCormick/KSHB

Residents in Miami County spent Tuesday cleaning up after possible tornadoes struck the area on Monday, April 13, 2026. Jack McCormick/KSHB

Residents in Miami County spent Tuesday cleaning up after possible tornadoes struck the area on Monday, April 13, 2026. Jack McCormick/KSHB

Residents in Miami County spent Tuesday cleaning up after possible tornadoes struck the area on Monday, April 13, 2026. Jack McCormick/KSHB

Residents in Miami County spent Tuesday cleaning up after possible tornadoes struck the area on Monday, April 13, 2026. Jack McCormick/KSHB

An EF2 tornado left damage in its wake on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, in Ottawa, Kansas. Jonathan Goede/KSHB

An EF2 tornado left damage in its wake on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, in Ottawa, Kansas. Jonathan Goede/KSHB

An EF2 tornado left damage in its wake on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, in Ottawa, Kansas. Jonathan Goede/KSHB

An EF2 tornado left damage in its wake on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, in Ottawa, Kansas. Jonathan Goede/KSHB

An EF2 tornado left damage in its wake on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, in Ottawa, Kansas. Jonathan Goede/KSHB

An EF2 tornado left damage in its wake on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, in Ottawa, Kansas. Jonathan Goede/KSHB

An EF2 tornado left damage in its wake on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, in Ottawa, Kansas. Jonathan Goede/KSHB

An EF2 tornado left damage in its wake on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, in Ottawa, Kansas. Jonathan Goede/KSHB

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