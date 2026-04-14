PHOTOS: Tornadoes, strong winds, hail, lightning hit parts of Kansas, Missouri
Areas just south of the Kansas City area bore the brunt of two supercell thunderstorms Monday night, April 13, 2026, with at least two tornadoes causing damage in far eastern Kansas and western Missouri.
Residents in Hillsdale, Kansas, spent Tuesday cleaning up after a likely EF-2 tornado tore through the town on Monday, April 13, 2026.Photo by: Lauren Schwentker/KSHB Residents in Ottawa, Kansas, survey storm damage after a likely tornado tore through the town on Monday, April 13, 2026.Photo by: Courtesy Barry Spickler Residents in Ottawa, Kansas, survey storm damage after a likely tornado tore through the town on Monday, April 13, 2026.Photo by: Courtesy Barry Spickler Residents in Ottawa, Kansas, survey storm damage after a likely tornado tore through the town on Monday, April 13, 2026.Photo by: Courtesy Barry Spickler Residents in Ottawa, Kansas, survey storm damage after a likely tornado tore through the town on Monday, April 13, 2026.Photo by: Courtesy Barry Spickler Residents in Ottawa, Kansas, survey storm damage after a likely tornado tore through the town on Monday, April 13, 2026.Photo by: Courtesy Barry Spickler Residents in Ottawa, Kansas, survey storm damage after a likely tornado tore through the town on Monday, April 13, 2026.Photo by: Courtesy Barry Spickler Residents in Ottawa, Kansas, survey storm damage after a likely tornado tore through the town on Monday, April 13, 2026.Photo by: Courtesy Barry Spickler Residents in Ottawa, Kansas, survey storm damage after a likely tornado tore through the town on Monday, April 13, 2026.Photo by: Courtesy Barry Spickler Residents in Ottawa, Kansas, survey storm damage after a likely tornado tore through the town on Monday, April 13, 2026.Photo by: Courtesy Barry Spickler Residents in Ottawa, Kansas, survey storm damage after a likely tornado tore through the town on Monday, April 13, 2026.Photo by: Courtesy Barry Spickler Residents in Ottawa, Kansas, survey storm damage after a likely tornado tore through the town on Monday, April 13, 2026.Photo by: Courtesy Barry Spickler Residents in Ottawa, Kansas, survey storm damage after a likely tornado tore through the town on Monday, April 13, 2026.Photo by: Courtesy Barry Spickler Residents in Hillsdale, Kansas, spent Tuesday cleaning up after a likely EF-2 tornado tore through the town on Monday, April 13, 2026.Photo by: Lauren Schwentker/KSHB Ottawa storm damagePhoto by: Lily O'Shea Becker/KSHB 41 Ottawa storm damagePhoto by: Lily O'Shea Becker/KSHB 41 Ottawa storm damagePhoto by: Lily O'Shea Becker/KSHB 41 Ottawa storm damagePhoto by: Lily O'Shea Becker/KSHB 41 Ottawa storm damagePhoto by: Lily O'Shea Becker/KSHB 41 Residents in Hillsdale, Kansas, spent Tuesday cleaning up after a likely EF-2 tornado tore through the town on Monday, April 13, 2026.Photo by: Lauren Schwentker/KSHB Residents in Hillsdale, Kansas, spent Tuesday cleaning up after a likely EF-2 tornado tore through the town on Monday, April 13, 2026.Photo by: Lauren Schwentker/KSHB Photo by: Jeff Penner Photo by: Jeff Penner Photo by: Jeff Penner Photo by: Jeff Penner Photo by: Jeff Penner Photo by: Jeff Penner Transformation Church in Ottawa, KansasPhoto by: KSHB 41 Transformation Church in Ottawa, KansasPhoto by: KSHB 41 Transformation Church in Ottawa, KansasPhoto by: KSHB 41 Transformation Church in Ottawa, KansasPhoto by: KSHB 41 Drone images of damage from the storm on April 13, 2026, in Hillsdale.Photo by: Viewer @micro_zen Drone images of damage from the storm on April 13, 2026, in Hillsdale.Photo by: Viewer @micro_zen Drone images of damage from the storm on April 13, 2026, in Hillsdale.Photo by: Viewer @micro_zen Drone images of damage from the storm on April 13, 2026, in Hillsdale.Photo by: Viewer @micro_zen Drone images of damage from the storm on April 13, 2026, in Hillsdale.Photo by: Viewer @micro_zen Drone images of damage from the storm on April 13, 2026, in Hillsdale.Photo by: Viewer @micro_zen Drone images of damage from the storm on April 13, 2026, in Hillsdale.Photo by: Viewer @micro_zen Ottawa storm damagePhoto by: Olivia Acree | KSHB Ottawa storm damagePhoto by: Olivia Acree | KSHB Ottawa storm damagePhoto by: Olivia Acree | KSHB Photo by: Taylor Hemness/KSHB Photo by: Claire Bradshaw/KSHB Photo by: KC SCOUT Photo by: KSHB 41 Photo by: KSHB 41 Photo by: KSHB 41 Storm April 13, 2026, from Louisburg Middle SchoolPhoto by: Cameron James Ray Storm April 13, 2026, from Louisburg Middle SchoolPhoto by: Cameron James Ray Between Ottawa and PaolaPhoto by: Trent Pittman/Johnson County Emergency Management Photo by: KanDrive Residents in Miami County spent Tuesday cleaning up after possible tornadoes struck the area on Monday, April 13, 2026.Photo by: Jack McCormick/KSHB Residents in Miami County spent Tuesday cleaning up after possible tornadoes struck the area on Monday, April 13, 2026.Photo by: Jack McCormick/KSHB Residents in Miami County spent Tuesday cleaning up after possible tornadoes struck the area on Monday, April 13, 2026.Photo by: Jack McCormick/KSHB Residents in Miami County spent Tuesday cleaning up after possible tornadoes struck the area on Monday, April 13, 2026.Photo by: Jack McCormick/KSHB Residents in Miami County spent Tuesday cleaning up after possible tornadoes struck the area on Monday, April 13, 2026.Photo by: Jack McCormick/KSHB Residents in Miami County spent Tuesday cleaning up after possible tornadoes struck the area on Monday, April 13, 2026.Photo by: Jack McCormick/KSHB Residents in Miami County spent Tuesday cleaning up after possible tornadoes struck the area on Monday, April 13, 2026.Photo by: Jack McCormick/KSHB Residents in Miami County spent Tuesday cleaning up after possible tornadoes struck the area on Monday, April 13, 2026.Photo by: Jack McCormick/KSHB An EF2 tornado left damage in its wake on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, in Ottawa, Kansas.Photo by: Jonathan Goede/KSHB An EF2 tornado left damage in its wake on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, in Ottawa, Kansas.Photo by: Jonathan Goede/KSHB An EF2 tornado left damage in its wake on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, in Ottawa, Kansas.Photo by: Jonathan Goede/KSHB An EF2 tornado left damage in its wake on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, in Ottawa, Kansas.Photo by: Jonathan Goede/KSHB An EF2 tornado left damage in its wake on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, in Ottawa, Kansas.Photo by: Jonathan Goede/KSHB An EF2 tornado left damage in its wake on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, in Ottawa, Kansas.Photo by: Jonathan Goede/KSHB An EF2 tornado left damage in its wake on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, in Ottawa, Kansas.Photo by: Jonathan Goede/KSHB An EF2 tornado left damage in its wake on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, in Ottawa, Kansas.Photo by: Jonathan Goede/KSHB