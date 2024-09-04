Harris campaign sends $24.5 million to support down-ballot Democrats

Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign for president announced this week that it will transfer $24.5 million to bolster down-ballot Democrats.

Most of the funds will go toward supporting Democrats seeking House and Senate seats. Her campaign is sending $10 million to the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, with an additional $10 million going to the Democratic Senate Campaign Committee.

The campaign is also earmarking $2.5 million for the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee, $1 million for the Democratic Attorneys General Association and $1 million for the Democratic Governors Association.

The balance of Congress once again is expected to be close. The Cook Political Report says there are 22 toss-up House seats heading into November. Republicans would need to win eight of them to retain control, while Democrats would need to win 15 to take the House.

The Cook Political Report also says Democrats have little margin for error to hold the Senate. With West Virginia expected to flip to Republicans this November, Democrats will need to retain seats in Ohio, Michigan and Montana in addition to winning the presidency to maintain the Senate.

"The Vice President believes that this race is about mobilizing the entire country, in races at every level, to fight for our freedoms and our economic opportunity," said Harris campaign chair Hen O'Malley Dillon. "That’s why the vice president has made the decision to invest a historic sum into electing Democrats up and down the ballot: because Democrats win when we fight together."

The Harris campaign said it garnered an influx of donations in the weeks following President Joe Biden's announcement to drop out of the presidential race.