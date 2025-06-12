California Sen. Alex Padilla forcibly removed from Homeland Security briefing

U.S. Secret Service officers forcibly removed California Sen. Alex Padilla from a briefing by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem on Thursday.

Video of the incident shows Padilla interrupted Noem's comments to identify himself and said he had questions for the secretary. A group of at least five people then worked to push Padilla out of the room.

Padilla was removed before he could finish his comments.

The incident prompted immediate response from lawmakers and California officials.

"This is outrageous, dictatorial, and shameful," California Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a statement on the incident. "Trump and his shock troops are out of control. This must end now."

Just before the incident, Sec. Noem was discussing the ongoing protests in Los Angeles and the federal response, saying that Homeland Security and military personnel would continue their work.

"The Department of Homeland Security and the officers and the agencies and the departments and the military people that are working on this operation will continue to sustain and increase our operations in this city," Noem said. "We are not going away. We are staying here to liberate this city from the socialist and the burdensome leadership that this governor and that this mayor have placed on this country."

Sen. Padilla's office released the following statement:

"Senator Padilla is currently in Los Angeles exercising his duty to perform Congressional oversight of the federal government’s operations in Los Angeles and across California. He was in the federal building to receive a briefing with General Guillot and was listening to Secretary Noem’s press conference. He tried to ask the Secretary a question, and was forcibly removed by federal agents, forced to the ground and handcuffed. He is not currently detained, and we are working to get additional information."

The Department of Homeland Security released the following statement:

"Senator Padilla chose disrespectful political theatre and interrupted a live press conference without identifying himself or having his Senate security pin on as he lunged toward Secretary Noem.

Mr. Padilla was told repeatedly to back away and did not comply with officers’ repeated commands.

U.S. Secret Service thought he was an attacker and officers acted appropriately.

Secretary Noem met with Senator Padilla after and held a 15-minute meeting."

Scripps News has reached out to the White House, the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Justice to ask whether Sen. Padilla was charged with breaking any laws.

This is a developing story and will be updated.