California Rep. Doug LaMalfa dies; death further tightens GOP House margin

Rep. Doug LaMalfa, a Republican who served in Congress for 13 years, died Monday at age 65, the National Republican Congressional Committee announced.

A cause of death was not released.

LaMalfa represented a large swath of Northern California, including the Chico and Redding areas.

He previously served in the California state Senate and Assembly. In 2024, he won a seventh term in the U.S. House with 65% of the vote.

“I am deeply saddened by the passing of my colleague and close friend, Congressman Doug LaMalfa,” NRCC Chairman Richard Hudson said in a statement. “Doug was a principled conservative and a tireless advocate for the people of Northern California. He was never afraid to fight for rural communities, farmers and working families. Doug brought grit, authenticity and conviction to everything he did in public service.”

Following LaMalfa's death and the resignation of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Republicans now hold a narrow five-vote majority in the House, giving the GOP little margin for passing legislation.

LaMalfa was expected to face a tougher re-election in 2026 after new boundaries approved in a 2025 referendum made his district more favorable to Democrats.

He was in Washington before the holiday recess in December and, as recently as Saturday, voiced support for the Trump administration’s raid against Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

In an address to Republicans on Capitol Hill, President Donald Trump said he was giving the speech in his honor.

"Boy, it's a tough one. He was, he was just with us. He was our friend, all of us, every one of us," Trump said.