FBI Director Kash Patel spars with lawmakers over release of Epstein files

There were fireworks Wednesday between Maryland Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin and FBI Director Kash Patel as he testified before the House Judiciary Committee.

Raskin questioned Pael about his handling of files related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who died in federal custody in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. His death was ruled a suicide.

"You're not keeping your word. You said you would release all the materials under your control," Raskin told Patel.

"Has anyone release more information on Epstein than I have?" Patel responded.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT | House Oversight Committee releases tens of thousands of pages of Epstein records

Raskin acknowledged that more information has come out, but noted that it's because the public has demanded it.

"But it's coming out in dribs and drabs," he said. "Why don't you just release the entire file?"

"I literally just told you, there are multiple federal court orders. I'm not going to break the law the satisfy your curiosity," Patel said.

The hearing comes two weeks after the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform released a trove of documents obtained from the Department of Justice concerning Epstein.

However, most of the information released — much of it reviewed by Scripps News — appeared to be materials that have already been released or made public in association with the investigation into Epstein.

IN RELATED NEWS | Epstein survivors work to name alleged abusers outside official probe

The files released included court filings concerning Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell, video of police searches recorded by bodycam and details of interviews with victims. The release was pursuant to a subpoena from the committee, chaired by Rep. James Comer (R-KY). Records have been made available through an online archive.

A statement from the committee suggested more records may be pending from the Executive Branch.

"The Department of Justice has indicated it will continue producing those records while ensuring the redaction of victim identities and any child sexual abuse material," the committee wrote.

In the meantime, some lawmakers continue to press for a legislative solution to secure the release of more files.

Kentucky Republican Rep. Thomas Massie, along with California's Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna, seeks to pass a bill that would compel the Justice Department to make more releases.

Such a bill would need the support of all Democrats in the House plus that of at least a few Republican representatives. It would also have to pass the Senate and be signed into law by the president.