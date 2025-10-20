Federal courts scale back operations as government shutdown reaches 20th day

The federal government shutdown entered its 20th day Monday, becoming the third longest in American history. With every week, new impacts are emerging — including challenges for America’s judiciary.

The U.S. Supreme Court and federal courts nationwide began implementing shutdown procedures after court system funding ran out over the weekend. Up until now, the federal judiciary relied on existing funds to avoid disruptions.

A memo from the U.S. courts outlines what happens next.

“Until the ongoing lapse in government funding is resolved, federal courts will maintain limited operations necessary to perform the judiciary’s constitutional functions,” the memo states. “Federal judges will continue to serve in accordance with the constitution, but court staff may only perform certain excepted activities permitted under the Anti-Deficiency Act.”

At the Supreme Court, oral arguments and decisions will still happen, but the building will temporarily close to tourists.

The memo says, “individual courts will determine which cases will continue on schedule, and which may be delayed. The jury program is funded by money not affected by the appropriations lapse and will continue to operate. Jurors should follow instructions from courts and report to courthouses as directed.”

Over the weekend in Washington, no resolution appeared imminent. Democrats are pushing for healthcare policy changes to prevent premium increases, while Republicans want the government reopened first.

If the shutdown continues through Friday, federal workers will miss another paycheck — the first full paycheck lost for many.

