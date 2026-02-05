Anti-ICE chant creates an awkward moment before professional wrestling match

As the All Elite Wrestling main event was set to get underway on Wednesday in Las Vegas, fans could be heard chanting f—- ICE, in apparent opposition to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency.

As the bout was about to get underway, Maxwell Jacob Friedman gave a stunned look to the audience and the camera.

His opponent, Brody King, has been noted for wearing an "abolish ICE" shirt during wrestling events. He has also been outspoken about ICE enforcement activities in Minneapolis.

Through his social media, King said that he has raised about $59,000 for groups supporting immigrants in the Twin Cities.

The moment before Wednesday's bout could be an indication that public opinion is shifting on immigration enforcement. According to a new Quinnipiac University poll, 60% of voters believe Trump’s immigration policies are “too harsh.”

The poll also found that 51% of voters believe ICE funding should be cut.

King defeated Friedman in Wednesday's match.

