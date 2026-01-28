Federal agents placed on standard leave following fatal shooting of Alex Pretti

The Department of Homeland Security confirmed Wednesday that multiple agents have been placed on standard administrative leave following the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti by Customs and Border Protection agents in Minneapolis on Saturday.

DHS did not say how many agents were placed on leave but previously stated that two officers fired their weapons during the incident.

In the immediate aftermath of the shooting, officials said Pretti had brandished a weapon, but video evidence showed agents had already retrieved Pretti’s firearm seconds before firing the fatal shots.