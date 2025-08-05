Marjorie Taylor Greene urges Trump to commute George Santos' sentence

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is calling on President Donald Trump to commute the prison sentence of ex-Congressman George Santos.

In a letter to the Office of the Pardon Attorney, Greene expressed support for Santos and asked the office to urge Trump to intervene.

🚨 BREAKING: I just sent a letter to the Office of the Pardon Attorney urging President Trump to commute the sentence of former Congressman @MrSantosNY. A 7-year prison sentence for campaign-related charges is excessive, especially when Members of Congress who’ve done far worse… pic.twitter.com/Isj2mxlhsd — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) August 4, 2025

"I strongly believe in the accountability for one's actions, but I believe the sentencing of Mr. Santos is an abusive overreach by the judicial system," Greene's letter says.

Santos reported to prison last month to begin serving a seven-year sentence after pleading guilty to wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.

His brief time in Congress was marked by controversy. Shortly after his 2022 election, it was revealed that Santos had fabricated much of his background, including his education and work history.

A subsequent House ethics report alleged Santos knowingly caused his campaign to file incomplete reports with the Federal Election Commission and used campaign funds for personal expenses, including luxury items and Botox injections.

Following the release of the report, the House voted 311-114 to expel him.

Nonetheless, Greene argued, without naming specific individuals, that other lawmakers had committed worse offenses without facing charges.

"While his crimes warrant punishment, many of my colleagues who I served with have committed far worse offenses than Mr. Santos yet have faced zero criminal charges," the letter states.

Greene also said Santos is "sincerely remorseful" and praised his dedication to serving the people of New York when he was in office.

Trump has not publicly responded to Greene's request.

