Trump campaigns on the US-Mexico border, drawing a contrast to Harris' policies

Former President Donald Trump campaigned in Arizona near the U.S.-Mexico border Thursday, on the fourth day of a nationwide tour to emphasize Republican policy positions.

The campaign says the theme of Thursday's visit is "Make America Safe Again." Trump is said to be meeting with families of people who have been killed by immigrants who entered the U.S. illegally since 2020, when President Joe Biden was elected.

"You need strong borders and strong elections and we have neither," Trump said.

In comments at the border Thursday afternoon, Trump claimed that Vice President Kamala Harris had been the Biden administration's "border czar."

“She was the border czar. All of a sudden she is saying she is not the border czar,” he said. “There’s never a border in the whole world that’s leaked like this border.”

Harris in 2021 worked to identify the drivers of migration from Central American countries, but she has never been in charge of overall border policy or security for the Biden administration.

Trump claimed Harris had called for the abolition of ICE and the closing of detention facilities.

"She supports free health care for illegal immigrants and has promised to give illegals mass amnesty and citizenship, which will obliterate Social Security," Trump said.

"The choice is simple: Kamala's mass amnesty of criminals or President Trump's deportation of criminals," he said.

On Wednesday, Democrats at the DNC said they were focused on immigration solutions.

“Forget what you hear on the news, I’m from there," Texas Rep. Veronica Escobar said during a speech to the DNC on Wednesday. "When it comes to the border, hear me when I say, you know nothing, Donald Trump.”

On Thursday Trump acknowledged rumors of a potential endorsement from Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. but said he hadn't spoken to Kennedy recently.

It "would be a great honor," Trump said.

Trump visited Pennsylvania, Michigan and North Carolina this week and will be in Las Vegas and Glendale, Arizona on Friday.