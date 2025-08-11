Former Kentucky clerk urges Supreme Court to reconsider same-sex marriage in religious liberty case

For the first time since its 2015 Obergefell v. Hodges decision, the U.S. Supreme Court is being asked to revisit the ruling that legalized same-sex marriage nationwide.

The case involves a former Kentucky county clerk who stopped issuing marriage licenses — including to a same-sex couple who later sued — after the Court recognized gay marriage as a constitutional right.

Kim Davis said issuing a marriage certificate to a gay couple went against her religious beliefs.

A lower court ordered Davis to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars in fees to David Ermold and David Moore for violating their constitutional rights.

In her petition to the Supreme Court, Davis argues that the First Amendment’s Free Exercise Clause should protect her from personal liability.

"I'm hoping that we'll obviously get justice in this case for Kim Davis but that the religious accommodation that she obtained for all clerks in Kentucky is extended to everyone across the country, whether they're a clerk or not," Matt Staver, founder and chairman of the Liberty Counsel, which represents Davis, previously told Scripps News.

The Supreme Court is expected to decide whether to take up the case in a private conference at the end of September.