Supreme Court upholds Texas law requiring age checks for online porn

In a 5–4 decision, the justices ruled that the interest in protecting children online outweighed the potential burdens placed on adult websites and their users.
Eric Gay/AP
FILE - A large Texas flag hangs from the Texas State Capitol in Austin, Texas, on Jan. 14, 2019.
The Supreme Court upheld a Texas law requiring age verification for access to online pornography.

In a 5–4 decision, the justices ruled that the interest in protecting children online outweighed the potential burdens placed on adult websites and their users. The majority opinion emphasized that the law targets commercial distributors of explicit content and does not ban access.

The law, championed by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, requires adult-content websites to implement an age verification system to prevent minors from viewing sexually explicit material. Supporters argued that the measure is essential to shield children from age-inappropriate content.

But free speech advocates and members of the adult entertainment industry challenged the law, insisting it is too broad and infringes on the First Amendment rights of adults. The group also raised concerns about privacy, warning that requiring users to submit personal identification online opens the door to data breaches and surveillance.

Lower courts had issued split rulings, setting the stage for the high court to decide on the constitutionality of the law.

