Trump asks Supreme Court to block order reinstating Fed Governor Lisa Cook

President Donald Trump asked the Supreme Court on Thursday to block a lower court order that reinstated Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, arguing he had cause to remove her over alleged mortgage fraud.

President Trump removed Cook on Aug. 25, but lower courts blocked the move and ordered her reinstated.

The White House claims Cook committed fraud in 2021 when she purchased two properties. However, Cook has not been charged with any such offense.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

