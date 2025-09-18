Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Trump asks Supreme Court to block order reinstating Fed Governor Lisa Cook

Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP
FILE - Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve member Lisa Cook, speaks during a conversations with leaders from organizations that include nonprofits, small businesses, manufacturing, supply chain management, the hospitality industry, and the housing and education sectors at the Federal Reserve building, Sept. 23, 2022, in Washington.
Posted
and last updated

President Donald Trump asked the Supreme Court on Thursday to block a lower court order that reinstated Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, arguing he had cause to remove her over alleged mortgage fraud.

President Trump removed Cook on Aug. 25, but lower courts blocked the move and ordered her reinstated.

The White House claims Cook committed fraud in 2021 when she purchased two properties. However, Cook has not been charged with any such offense.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

