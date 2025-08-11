Trump to address crime, homelessness in DC as mayor warns against National Guard use

President Donald Trump is set to address crime and homelessness in Washington, D.C., on Monday during a press conference at the White House. However, the city’s mayor is expressing concerns about what this may mean for the city, particularly regarding the potential mobilization of the National Guard.

Crime and homelessness are issues Trump has frequently criticized, calling the nation's capital unsafe and poorly managed. His recent focus appears to be driven by an attempted carjacking last week involving a former Department of Government Efficiency worker.

Despite Trump's claims, crime statistics indicate a decline in Washington, D.C., compared to the same time last year and a significant drop since a spike in 2023. Homicides, sexual assaults, and violent crimes are all reported to be down.

Specifically concerning carjackings, the numbers have remained steady in 2025, but there is a notable problem with teenagers being implicated in many cases — including the recent incident involving the former DOGE worker, where two 15-year-olds were arrested.

Trump has also discussed teenage crime on social media, arguing that the juvenile justice system’s consequences are insufficient and expressing a desire to try some teens as adults.

In addition to crime, Trump has targeted homelessness recently, stating that individuals experiencing homelessness in Washington, D.C., need to leave the city immediately. He mentioned that these individuals would have a place to stay, but not within the capital, though details on this plan remain unclear given the longstanding issue of homelessness in the district.

While the president has the authority to call in the National Guard, the mayor is particularly wary of this action, suggesting that it may not address the underlying problems. She believes focusing on filling judicial vacancies to expedite court processes might be more effective in addressing violent crime than deploying the National Guard.

Additionally, Trump could temporarily take control of the Metropolitan Police Department; however, this potential action could face legal challenges, as there has never been a precedent for such federal intervention, which would also require an act of Congress to truly federalize Washington, D.C.

