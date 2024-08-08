VP candidate's former student: 'I think the world of Mr. Walz'

Prior to his career in politics, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz was a social studies teacher and football coach at Mankato West High School.

Walz left the profession to run for Congress in 2006, but is still remembered by his former students.

Noah Hobbs, one of Walz's former students, said when Vice President Kamala Harris announced on Tuesday that Walz would be her running mate, the news got quite a reaction from his former classmates.

"It's been a lot of text messages, phone calls, social media interactions," Hobbs said. "My former classmates and friends are pretty excited and proud of Mr. Walz and all that he's been able to accomplish and the way that he's been able to accomplish it."

Hobbs described Walz as someone with a "ton of integrity."

"He's been a ton of joy," Hobbs said. "He is just so joyful in everything that he does, but I think also standing up for what he believes to be right, stands up for bullies, sees folks that may normally not be seen by individuals and he's always been a joy to be around and just a genuine, authentic, kind, caring human being and I think I think the world of Mr. Walz."

How education association is reacting to Walz's entry

The National Education Association, which had already endorsed Harris for president, expressed its approval of the Democratic nominee placing a former teacher on the ticket.

The group claims that teachers are "fired up" to elect Harris and Walz.

“Gov. Walz is known as the 'Education Governor' because he has been an unwavering champion for public school students and educators, and an ally for working families and unions," Becky Pringle, president of the National Education Association, said. "As a high school teacher and NEA member Walz is committed to uplifting our public schools. He has a track record of getting things done to make people’s lives better."

Trump campaign not focused on Walz's education record

Most of former President Donald Trump's attacks on Walz so far have not been on his education record.

Some of Walz's initiatives on education include signing a bill for the state to offer free universal school breakfasts and lunches. Walz also signed a bill earlier this year that helps provide public college and university tuition to students with families earning under a household income of $80,000 per year.

The Trump campaign has largely, instead, focused attacks on Walz's response to the civil unrest following the death of George Floyd in 2020. That's despite CBS News uncovering audio showing Trump praising Walz's response to the protests and subsequent riots that took over the Twin Cities for several days.

Hobbs said he has seen people who generally don't support Democrats back Walz for his congressional and gubernatorial campaigns. He doubts, however, that Walz will be able to sway hardcore Trump supporters.

"He's a bridge-builder, he's genuine and he does want to have input and communicate and have interactions with folks," Hobbs said. "I don't think it broadly changes for folks that are gonna view this race from a hyper-partisan lens but I can tell you from folks that have interacted with him, they enjoy him immensely."