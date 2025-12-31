Zohran Mamdani to be sworn in as NYC's first Muslim mayor at midnight

Zohran Mamdani, the 34-year-old Queens assemblymember elected to office in 2020, will be sworn in at midnight as New York’s first Muslim mayor, capping a rapid political rise.

New York is one of a handful of cities that inaugurates leaders on Jan. 1. Mamdani will have two swearing-in ceremonies. The first is scheduled for tonight in an abandoned subway station beneath City Hall, timed with New Year’s Eve celebrations.

New York Attorney General Letitia James, one of Mamdani’s most vocal supporters, will administer the oath at the unconventional venue, chosen to reflect Mamdani’s vision for the city’s future. On the campaign trail, he often spoke about overhauling transportation and other city systems.

On New Year’s Day, Mamdani will have a more traditional ceremony at City Hall. He will be introduced by U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez before taking the oath from U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont. About 4,000 ticketed guests are expected, along with a nearby block party to allow the public to join the celebration.

One lingering question has been whether outgoing Mayor Eric Adams would attend. Adams had remained quiet for weeks, but it now appears he plans to be there.

After Election Day, Mamdani’s incoming administration received a surge of interest, with more than 74,000 applications for positions. He has kept some long-serving officials with deep political experience while adding figures aligned with his progressive views.

A recent New York Magazine cover showcasing several appointees drew criticism from some progressives, who argued the group includes too many moderates. Mamdani has said he aimed to balance newcomers with seasoned officials, admitting he is a relative newcomer himself.

