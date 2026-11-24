RAYTOWN, Mo. — A Raytown police officer died in the line of duty Tuesday afternoon during a standoff with a suspect in a neighborhood south of E. 83rd Street.

The entire metro police community is grieving the loss of one of their own.

"This is heavy on all of our hearts," KCPD Sgt. Phil DiMartino said.

According to Raytown police, officers were responding to a call for service around 1:30 p.m. involving a suspect in a previous assault from the night before.

While on the scene, shots were fired from inside a home and struck the officer. The officer was transported to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries.

WATCH: Isabella Ledonne has the latest on the incident

Raytown police officer shot and killed during standoff, suspect found dead inside home

"No one is going to go home tonight the same because you do carry this with you," Sgt. DiMartino said. "We're just making sure that we're there for one another."

An hours-long standoff ended around 8:15 p.m. after authorities said a person they believe to be the suspect, identified only as a male, was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police said he was the only one in the residence at the time.

"At this point, all indications are that was the individual we were looking for," Sgt. DiMartino said.

No KCPD officers fired their weapons and there is no indication that any Raytown officers fired their weapons, according to KCPD.

KCPD said anyone who was evacuated during the standoff is allowed to return to their homes.

Neither the name of the officer nor the suspect has been released.

"Unfortunately, this is a reality of our business," Sgt. DiMartino said. "The teams know that going into this, but what keeps us going is the fact that we have brothers and sisters we work alongside with going through the same thing."

According to KCPD, Raytown police are expected to release more information about the officer who was killed in the line of duty in the coming days.

"Right now, they are grieving, and we're grieving with them," Sgt. DiMartino said. "But they've also been very thankful for the response they've seen from this community and fellow police departments."

Reaction from state and local officials

Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forté:

"On behalf of the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, I want to extend my deepest condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of the Raytown, Missouri Police Department officer who was killed today in the line of duty.

There are no words that can adequately express the sorrow that accompanies the loss of an officer who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving and protecting others.

To the officer's family, please know that you are in our thoughts and prayers. We recognize that no words can ease the pain of losing someone you love, but we hope you find comfort in knowing that your loved one's service, courage, and sacrifice will never be forgotten.

To Chief Kuehl, command staff, and every member of the Raytown Police Department, please know that your law enforcement brothers and sisters at the Jackson County Sheriff's Office stand with you during this incredibly difficult time.

Today, our entire law enforcement family mourns this tremendous loss. We will honor this officer's service and sacrifice, and we will keep the family and the Raytown Police Department in our thoughts and prayers.

Rest in peace, brother."

Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe:

"Today, the life of a Raytown officer was tragically stolen in an act of senseless violence.

Please join Claudia and me tonight in praying for the officer’s loved ones and the entire Raytown Police Department family."

Sen. Josh Hawley:

"Erin and I are praying for the family of this brave officer and the entire Raytown community."