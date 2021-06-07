Watch

County Club Plaza businesses looking for employees

Kansas City's Country Club Plaza
Posted at 1:53 PM, Jun 07, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — While the debate continues about why some workers have been slow to return to the workforce, employers are still looking to fill those jobs.

Two of the industries struggling to fill open positions have been the restaurant and hospitality sectors.

That struggle has been felt locally, and is why businesses on the Country Club Plaza plan to host a virtual job fair next week.

Positions open include sales, management, stocking/inventory, food service and other positions, which include both full and part time work.

The Plaza, which has more than 100 shops and 30 restaurants, has set up a website that has more information about the job fair.

