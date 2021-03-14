Kansas Department of Labor upgrades server, promises better customer service

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas Department of Labor did a major server upgrade this weekend and promises better customer service as a result.

The agency's website and call center were down all day Saturday and Sunday until about 1 p.m.

Prior to the upgrade, Deputy Labor Secretary Peter Brady told 41 Action News the maintenance is part of the department's continued efforts to stabilize the IT system.

"This is going to allow us to provide that greater level of customer service, and it’s going to keep our system stable as we roll on hundreds of new resources over the next several weeks," Brady said.

As the agency continues to work to stabilize the legacy IT system and lawmakers continue to discuss legislation to modernize the systems, frustrations continue to grow for some claimants like Roger Smith.

Smith said he hasn't been able to login to his account since the agency installed the two-factor authentication system in early February to prevent fraud and identity theft. He hasn't been able to get through any of the phone lines to get help.

"No help, no conversation, no human being, nobody to talk to, it's just frustrating," Smith said.

The agency is currently working to prepare to extend several federal programs in the latest federal relief bill.

Brady said the timing of the bill is good news. Unlike the one that came before it, the bill was passed before programs expired, which Brady said likely will not mean a lapse in benefits for claimants.

Brady said the agency also had to wait for guidance from the U.S. Department of Labor, which delayed sending out payments.

"Our team is working now diligently this week and next week to prepare those as much as we can until we get that guidance from the U.S. Department of Labor," Brady said.

