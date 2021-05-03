Kansas City, Missouri, Parks Board requests federal funding for fountains

KANSA CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, is known for its fountains, and on Tuesday, the city will turn on the majority of its 48 fountains across the city.

To keep those fountains on for the rest of the summer, the Kansas City, Missouri, Parks and Recreation Department Board of Commissioners has requested $6 million of the city's allotment of funding from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

It's a request that has the recommendation of City Manager Brian Platt, but the Kansas City, Missouri, City Council must still sign off on the funding.

As part of the budgetary restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the Kansas City, Missouri, Parks and Recreation Department budget only allocated enough money to operate seven of the city’s fountains.

The $6 million request would go toward fountain and aquatics operations.

The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, passed by Congress and signed into law by President Joe Biden in March, was a nearly $2 trillion piece of legislation aimed at alleviating the effects of the pandemic on the county.

—

The Rebound Kansas City is our effort is to help metro residents play a role in moving our community forward. We would love to hear your thoughts and ideas to via email to rebound@kshb.com and we welcome you to join in the conversation on the Rebound KC Facebook Group.

Whether you're Getting Back to Work after a layoff, need help Making Ends Meet during these trying times or need tips on Managing the Pressure we're all feeling, The Rebound has resources to find help. We'll also make sure local leaders are Doing What's Right to get Kansas City back track after a three-month shutdown.

Need a job? Be sure to visit our local jobs board powered by Indeed.