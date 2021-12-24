New “resiliency grants” now available in Wyandotte County

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Small business owners in Kansas City, Kansas, have a new way to seek financial help as they recover from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

This month, the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and KCK launched its “resiliency grant” program .

“Our small businesses are the heart of our community,” Shaya Lockett, the Unified Government’s small business liaison, said.

She said keeping small businesses open helps employ KCK residents and provide the services other residents depend on.

Local leaders set aside money from the American Rescue Plan Act to fund 35 grants worth $10,000 each. Lockett said there is a chance to add more grants to the program later.

Eligible small businesses can use the money for hiring incentives, upgrading websites for e-commerce, remodeling spaces to be more COVID-compliant, marketing and more.

“We're really focusing on building the businesses and long term sustainable success so that's why it's called the resiliency grant,” Lockett said.

To review an overview of the program or apply for the grant , visit the Unified Government’s website .

A previous grant program called “WyCo Loves Local” distributed about $1million from the federal CARES Act to local small businesses.

