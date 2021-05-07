ReboundKC: Kansas author says key to financial control is removing emotions surrounding money

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Darcie Elizabeth admits she used to feel comfortable when she had debt. The accountant turned author and money consultant living in Ottawa, Kansas, says people unconsciously attach emotions to finances, something she calls money design.

Elizabeth said people prefer to stay where they’re comfortable. For her that meant being in debt.

Her new book and accompany e-course called “More Money, More Power?” explain how she found financial freedom.

“It’s working with your body to get comfortable to allow you to stay neutral [when it comes to money], which sounds crazy, but many of us are kind of addicted to that drama and that struggle on a very unconscious level,” Elizabeth explained during an interview at Rainy Day Books in Fairway, Kansas.

The COVID-19 pandemic has made many people feel like their finances are out of control. Elizabeth says this is the perfect time to take stock of how emotions factor in to their financial picture.

She believes changing your mindset will allow you to find financial control no matter the circumstances.

“It’s not just this magic, like you change the inside and your bank account is going to jump to $1 million,” Elizabeth pointed out. “It will actually just allow you to take action toward getting what it is you desire in a much easier way. It helps you in taking the right-aligned action to get what it is you desire.”

According to Elizabeth’s approach, money should not be a desire, instead it should be a tool to help achieve goals.

“It’s taking money off the pedestal and putting your dreams out in front of you and your desires, knowing money will come to support you as you move toward those. It’s really a mindset shift of no longer money, money, money, but what do you want the money for,” she explained.

Elizabeth now works one-on-one with clients. Her book is available through Golden Brick Road Publications.

