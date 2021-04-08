Starlight Theatre announces lineup for 2021 Broadway Series

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The COVID-19 pandemic canceled Starlight Theatre’s 70th anniversary season last summer, a first in the city-owned outdoor theater in Swope Park.

But that won’t be the case this summer.

Starlight Theatre announced a four-show 2021 AdventHealth Broadway Series on Thursday, starting with Godspell on June 22-27.

The Illusionists will take the stage July 20-25 followed by two performances in September, On Your Feet! (Sept. 7-12) and Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville (Sept. 21-26).

“Although most national Broadway tours will not resume until this fall, Starlight’s President & CEO, Rich Baker, has worked diligently with presenting colleagues across the country to make sure that Kansas Citians can enjoy top-quality Broadway-style shows under the stars starting this June,” Starlight said in a release.

There will continue to be precautions against COVID-19 in place for the live show.

Godspell will be performed without an intermission and with limited props as well as a video screen for large backdrops to cut down on the number of people backstage and the on-stage traffic.

“In the current environment, everyone’s rightfully concerned about safety,” Baker said. “It doesn’t get much safer than being outside in the fresh air. With a fully vaccinated staff, we can’t wait to welcome audiences back to Starlight and let them enjoy the much-needed respite of theatre from the hardships of the past year.”

Starlight said COVID-19 mitigation procedures will evolve along with public health and safety recommendations as well as existing emergency orders.

But efforts will start with requiring all full- and part-time employees to be vaccinated, increased cleaning of high-touch points, a mask mandate until further notice, markers to encourage social distancing, sneeze guards at concession stands, new restroom partitions, reduced capacity through at least May, and a concession menu limited to prepackaged or sealed food items with no drink refills allowed.

Starlight is accepting season-ticket renewals, new season-ticket requests and advance orders on its website or by calling the box office at 816-363-7827. Gift certificates also are available.

Several concerts also are scheduled for Starlight beginning June 30 with the Barenaked Ladies, Gin Blossoms and Toad the Wet Sprocket.

The 2021 concert lineup also features Lindsey Stirling (July 3), the Goo Goo Dolls (Aug. 2), Matchbox Twenty (Aug. 22), Alicia Keys (Aug. 25), the Doobie Brothers (Sept. 14) and comedian Bill Burr (Sept. 15).

Starlight opened in 1950 and became a nonprofit organization in 1951. It is the second-largest outdoor producing theatre in the United States.

