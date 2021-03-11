We're Hiring: Overland Park Parks and Rec hiring at Deanna Rose Farmstead, other locations

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — From pools and parks to the Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead, the Overland Park Parks and Recreation Department is hiring, including for many part-time and seasonal jobs.

“There's a variety of skill sets that we need but there's also a wonderful portal into the city's full time system, if you're interested in that too, makes for a very good foundation,” said Jermel Stevenson, Director of Parks and Recreation for Overland Park.

And at Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead, getting to be around the animals is definitely considered a perk of the job.

Open jobs at Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead range from sales and guest services to helping with educational programs and more.

While the hours vary for available jobs, the City of Overland Park said many part-time jobs, like General Store coordinator at the Farmstead, work just under 40 hours per week.

In many cases, the city also said part-time jobs may come with health insurance.

The season varies for different jobs and locations as well but runs roughly from March to November.

Stevenson said the department hopes to open Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead in early May but they are still finalizing opening plans and safety precautions regarding COVID-19.

“This is a very, very popular spot in town, so what we’re looking at doing is managing our crowds by reservation system very similar to other parts of life right now,” he said, adding that people coming to work should feel safe. A similar system could be used to reopen pools as well.

