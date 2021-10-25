Red Lobster Now Sells Frozen Cheddar Bay Biscuits You Can Bake At Home

Even if you love seafood, there’s no denying that one of the best parts of heading to Red Lobster for dinner is the chain restaurant’s Cheddar Bay Biscuits.

While you can always order the biscuits to go, you can also now get your biscuit fix right from your freezer. Available exclusively at Walmart, Red Lobster’s new frozen, ready-to-bake Cheddar Bay Biscuits are ready in about 30 minutes. Each box contains eight biscuits and costs $4.98.

Just p re-heat your oven to 350 degrees and place the pre-made biscuits on a baking sheet. After the biscuits are baked a golden brown, brush them with melted butter mixed with the garlic herb seasoning packet and you have warm Cheddar Bay Biscuits from your own kitchen.

While the frozen biscuits are new, Red Lobster already sells gluten-free Cheddar Bay Biscuit mix, plus traditional mix and rosemary garlic parmesan mix at Walmart stores nationwide.

You can also try making your own Red Lobster Cheddar Bay Biscuits with this copycat recipe that calls for cheddar cheese, parsley, garlic powder and traditional biscuit ingredients like flour, baking powder and butter. Yum!

If you’ll be making some biscuits at home, you might as well whip up some copycat Red Lobster shrimp scampi, too. While it sounds fancy, it’s not complicated if you buy deveined and pre-peeled shrimp. You’ll simply saute your shrimp, add in some base ingredients like garlic, broth and lemon, and cook your pasta.

You could also try your hand at making copycat Cracker Barrel biscuits if you prefer the taste of those classic chain-restaurant baked goods.

Or, for a healthier alternative, turn to this recipe for Keto cheesy cauliflower “biscuits.” The low-carb cauliflower biscuits call for just cauliflower, cheese, egg, and seasonings, and they take just 12-15 minutes to bake.

Do you have a favorite biscuit recipe?

