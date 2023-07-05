Red, white and bruised: Fourth of July holiday marred by shootings

More shootings rounded out the Fourth of July holiday as festivities in different parts of the country turned violent.

Gun violence since the holiday weekend left nearly a dozen people dead and about 60 wounded in places from Washington, D.C., to Fort Worth, Texas.

Washington, D.C.

Nine people were shot in the nation's capital early Wednesday during a neighborhood Fourth of July celebration, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

The incident occurred in a residential community about five miles from the center of Washington. All of the victims had non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Fire and EMS transported some of the victims to area hospitals while others sought their own treatment, police said.

Two of the nine people shot were children, ages 9 and 17.

Louisiana

A total of 10 people were shot at a block party in Shreveport, Louisiana, leaving three people dead and seven injured, according to the Associated Press.

Shreveport Police Sgt. Angie Willhite said one of the wounded was in critical condition but the others are expected to survive.

Florida

An argument over jet skis led to the death of a 7-year-old boy in Tampa Bay, Florida, according to reports.

The child was pronounced dead at the hospital, AP said. A man was also shot but is expected to survive.

New Jersey

Two people died and at least five others were injured in a mass shooting in Paterson, New Jersey, early Wednesday morning.

Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh confirmed the deaths and said an investigation is ongoing as more is unveiled about the case.

The incident happened at 2:45 a.m. Wednesday on Jersey Street, where shots were fired in the area.

Paterson is the third-largest city in New Jersey in Passaic County.

Texas

Three people were killed and eight others were wounded after a shooting in Fort Worth, Texas.

The shooting happened just before midnight Monday in the Como neighborhood, hours after the community's annual ComoFest.

Fort Worth Police found multiple shooting victims in a parking lot when they arrived on scene. Several victims were transported by private vehicles to area hospitals, while others were transported via ambulance.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene. The conditions of the eight injured people at hospitals are not known.

It is believed that 10 of the victims are adults and one is a juvenile, police said.

Maryland

Over the holiday weekend, a total of 30 people were shot at a block party in Baltimore, leaving two people dead and 28 wounded.

More than a dozen of the victims were minors, while the others were mostly young adults.

The deceased include 18-year-old Aaliyah Gonzales, who was pronounced dead at the scene, and 20-year-old Kylis Fagbemi, who died at a hospital shortly after the incident.

The shooting victims were as young as 13 years old.

SEE MORE: Victims in Baltimore block party shooting include over a dozen minors

There have been 21 mass shootings since the start of July as of this writing, according to the Gun Violence Archive. A mass shooting is defined as four or more people killed or wounded by gunfire.

In the U.S., there have been 356 mass shootings in 2023, almost double the number of days in the year so far.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com