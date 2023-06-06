Scam texts are becoming more frequent, here's how to handle them

Do you know how to spot and handle spam text messages?

It’s a growing problem. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has seen a more than 500% increase in unwanted text complaints from 2015 to 2022.

Spam blocker app RoboKiller reported more than 475 million robotexts are sent per day, according to May 2023 data.

In fact, consumers reported losing a whopping $231 million from text message scams in the first three quarters of 2022 alone, according to the Federal Trade Commission.

So how can you keep your money and personal information safe?

SEE MORE: FCC now requires phone carriers to block scam text messages

The FTC said scammers will often try to get you to click on links by promising something. This could include promising gift cards, coupons, or a no interest credit card.

They may also claim they have information about your account. This could include saying they noticed suspicious activity on your account, sending a fake invoice, or sending you a package delivery notification.

You can report these messages by forwarding them to 7726 (SPAM). You can also block these numbers from texting you again.

In March, the FCC adopted its first rules focused on scam texting. This will require mobile service providers to block illegal robotexts. Those rules will go into effect in 2024.