Scouts can now earn merit badges in artificial intelligence and cybersecurity

Scouts now have the chance to compete for new merit badges in artificial intelligence and cybersecurity as part of Scouting America's effort to stay relevant in an increasingly digital world.

The organization says the new badges are part of a broader initiative to modernize its offerings and prepare young people for technology-focused careers and challenges.

Scouting America offers hundreds of merit badges covering topics ranging from fishing to fingerprinting. The badges give scouts the opportunity to sharpen skills in subjects they're interested in and explore new areas of learning.

The addition of AI and cybersecurity badges reflects the growing importance of these fields in education and the workforce.

Scouting America, formerly known as the Boy Scouts, has about 1 million members in its ranks. The organization has been working to modernize its programs and appeal to a broader audience while maintaining its core mission of youth development.

The merit badge system has long been a cornerstone of the scouting experience, encouraging young people to learn new skills, explore potential career paths and develop expertise in areas that interest them.

