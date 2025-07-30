Tsunami alerts issued for Alaska, Hawaii, US West Coast following Magnitude 8.7 earthquake near Russia

The U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center has issued a slew of tsunami alerts across Alaska, Hawaii and the U.S. West Coast following a Magnitude 8.7 earthquake near eastern Russia, in the North Pacific Ocean.

Tsunami warnings were in effect for parts of Hawaii and Alaska, Russia’s Kamchatka’s Peninsula and the Pacific coast of Japan.

Emergency officials in Hawaii said they expect "destructive" tsunami waves to hit around 7:15 local time. Waves are forecasted to be 1 to 3.5 meters high.

Tsunami advisories were in effect for Washington, Oregon and California and in the U.S. territory of Guam.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with Scripps News for continued updates.