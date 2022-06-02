This Luggage Has A Built-In Phone Charger And Cup Holder—And It’s On Sale For $55

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

When is a carry-on more than just a suitcase? How about when it not only carries and charges your phone but holds your drink for you, as well? The Wrangler Smart Luggage carry-on offers that and more.

This piece of smart luggage has a patented 3-in-1 cup holder that also acts as a USB port and phone holder. This convenient feature is located on the back of the suitcase’s center for convenience while you travel. The item is part of the Travelers Club luggage collection by Wrangler — yes, the same folks that make blue jeans and other western wear.

The 20-inch carry-on is 13. 5 inches long and 11 inches wide. It weighs a hair under 7 pounds when empty and has a 48.7-liter volume. The suitcase has a fully-lined interior with zippered accessory pockets and it expands to give you additional room for packing. Four double-spinner wheels let the carry-on move in any direction.

Right now, the carry-on is on sale in burnt orange for $54.71 on Amazon. The retailer says other colors are only temporarily out of stock.

You can lock and release the recessed handle with one hand by pushing the button. The carry-on also has comfortable top and side handles. The outer shell of the smart luggage is 100% ABS plastic, making it lightweight yet sturdy.

This piece of smart luggage has 4.6 out of 5 stars on Amazon with more than 3,300 ratings. People who have purchased it like that it is lightweight but can carry an adequate amount of clothing and other necessities. They also appreciate the unique cup holder/USB/phone holder. (It is important to note that a battery pack and cable must be purchased separately to charge any devices using the USB port.)

“It was easy to pack, the USB connection worked, it fit easily in the airplane’s luggage compartment and the cup holder saved my coffee,” wrote one reviewer. “I had multiple bags and needed both hands to manage them and my unfinished coffee. Cupholder to the rescue!”

“After one trip to Hawaii and back, I’m very impressed with this luggage,” wrote another. “It held up well and we had no problem meeting the luggage sizing guidelines enforced by, in our case, Alaska Airlines. The cup holder and charging capability is [sic] convenient and the battery (not included) posed no problem passing through security. Highly recommend.”

The brand also offers a complete three-piece set of smart luggage, which includes a 28-inch large check-in suitcase, a 24-inch medium check-in suitcase and the 20-inch carry-on. Each piece has the 3-in-1 holder on the back. The three items together cost $159 and up. You can also purchase the 28-inch suitcase separately.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.