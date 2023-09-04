Smash Mouth lead singer Steve Harwell in hospice, has days to live

Smash Mouth's lead singer Steve Harwell is in hospice care with only days left to live, reports say.

The 56-year-old has been battling alcohol abuse throughout his life and has reached the final stage of liver failure, a manager for Harwell told TMZ.

Up until now, the rock star had been receiving treatment at a hospital.

Harwell has remained at home over the past three days, where family and friends have gathered, TMZ said. His fiancée is by his side.

"Although Steve is here with us still, sadly it will only be for a short time," Smash Mouth manager Robert Hayes said in a statement obtained by CNN.

"We would hope that people would respect Steve and his family's privacy during this difficult time," he continued.

Harwell was a founding member of Smash Mouth, which is perhaps best known for chart toppers like "All Star" and its cover of The Monkees' "I'm a Believer," which was a part of the "Shrek" movie soundtrack.

"Steve's iconic voice is one of the most recognizable voices from his generation. Steve loved the fans and loved to perform," said Hayes.

Harwell left Smash Mouth in 2021, but the band has continued performing with new lead vocalist Zach Goode.