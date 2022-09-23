Sonic’s New Fried Cookie Dough Bites Come With A Cup Of Ice Cream For Dipping

A fast-food restaurant known for its burgers probably isn’t the first place you’d think to find chocolate chip cookies, but Sonic’s newest menu item might just change your mind.

The drive-in chain’s new Fried Cookie Dough Bites feature chocolate chip cookie dough fried to a golden brown, making them crispy on the outside and gooey on the inside. They look a bit like a rounder tater tot — another staple of Sonic’s menu — but taste a whole lot sweeter. Served with a side of ice cream for dipping, Fried Cookie Dough Bites are meant to be taken on the go when you’re in need of a sweet treat but too busy to sit down or even grab a spoon.

Sonic app users were eligible to get an early taste of the new dessert starting Sept. 21, but they’ll officially be on the menu nationwide from Sept. 26 though Nov. 27, according to the company.

Sonic Drive-In

If you’re looking for something more savory, but still able to be taken on the go, Sonic is also bringing back its Broccoli Cheddar Tots, a twist on its fan-favorite tater tots. Just like the Fried Cookie Dough Bites, the special tots are also only around for a limited time.

Featuring warm broccoli and melted cheddar cheese stuffed inside a tot-sized, crispy coating, the bites can be eaten on their own or dipped in ranch. It’s tough to imagine a better way to work more broccoli into your diet.

Sonic Drive-In

Sonic also has a few other limited-time items on the menu now, including a Chophouse Cheeseburger, which has aioli and crispy onion strings, and a Churro Shake.

The Churro Shake blends vanilla ice cream with caramel and cinnamon sugar and is then topped with a cinnamon sugar churro, whipped topping and a cherry. You can also choose to add more items to the shake, like bananas and strawberries, or Oreo cookie pieces, peanut butter, or hot fudge.

If you don’t have a Sonic Drive-In near you, you can also try making your own fried cookie dough bites with this recipe from Tipbuzz and even a recipe we found for your own broccoli tater tots that are an easy way to get your kids to eat more veggies.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.