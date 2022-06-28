The Spark Grill Is A Great Backyard Tool To Cook And Entertain With This Summer

Many people love the rich, smoky flavor of food cooked on a charcoal grill. But others prefer the convenience of cooking out on a gas barbecue. The Spark Grill promises to deliver both that unique flavor and ultimate convenience in one product.

The Spark Grill is an all-in-one charcoal “Briq”-fueled grilling system with user-friendly features. You simply remove a single Briq (a charcoal brick patented by the company and made from a blend of natural hardwood) from its package, insert it into the grill’s cast iron tray and turn the dial. The grill ignites using electric power and has electric fans that stoke the Briq to your desired temperature in fewer than 10 minutes.

Spark Grills

The versatile grill lets you cook virtually any way you can imagine. In addition, there are special Briqs for different temperatures and cooking times.

• Low & Slow Briqs are designed for cooking at low temperatures for extended periods. They burn for 6 to 8 hours, making them ideal for foods like ribs or pulled pork.

• Quick Briqs are made for meals that don’t require much cook time, like weeknight hamburgers and hot dogs. They will burn at 450 to 600 degrees Fahrenheit for 30 to 45 minutes.

• Everyday Briqs were made for grilling several items at once. They’ll burn for up to 90 minutes at 500 to 700 degrees F.

• High Heat Briqs burn for 30 to 45 minutes at 600 to 900 degrees. You can use these for searing meats or making pizza.

You can use regular charcoal briquettes in your Spark in a pinch, but they won’t allow you to cook in so many ways.

All Spark Grills come with temperature probes that let you monitor food temperatures remotely. The stainless steel probes connect directly to the kettle. The Spark Grills app, which connects to the unit through Bluetooth, alerts you when your food is ready.

Spark Grills have a 4.9 out of 5 stars out of almost 125 reviews on the website, with 94% of customers giving them a full five stars.

“I wasn’t sure if I was going to like the charcoal ‘Briqs’ it uses, but I totally get it now,” wrote one reviewer. “They come up to temp faster than propane, they’re easier than charcoal and they just unlock a ton of possibility.”

“This is a grilling revolution,” wrote another. “I picked up the chef’s package as I was intrigued by the pizza stone situation, and I gotta say, the versatility of this thing is amazing! The fact that it can get to 900 degrees is a game-changer, and being ready to start grilling in under 10 minutes has had the unintended effect of me grilling a lot more than I used to.”

Another aspect of the grills that customers appreciate is that they are easy to clean. Because they are coated in porcelain enamel, you can wipe them down with mild soap and water using a rag or scouring pad.

Spark Grills

There are three Spark Grill packages available.

The Essentials Package includes a Spark Grill, three Charcoal Briqs, two temperature probes, a premium cutting board and a 15-foot power cord for $1,099.

The Prime Package includes a Spark Grill, eight Charcoal Briqs, two temperature probes, a premium cutting board, a 15-foot power cord and a grill cover for $1,199.

The Chef’s Package includes a Spark Grill, eight Charcoal Briqs, two temperature probes, a premium cutting board, a 15-foot power cord, a grill cover, a grilling apron and a pizza pack for $1,399.

The grills are available in black, navy and sage. You can also purchase replacement Briqs and other accessories on the Spark Grills website.

Ready to get started?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.