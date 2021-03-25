15 and The Mahomies partners with HBCU Legacy Bowl

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is now doing his part to pave the way for football players who attend historically Black colleges and universities.

15 and the Mahomies, an organization started by Mahomes, announced a "multi-year commitment" to the HBCU Legacy Bowl.

BREAKING NEWS: @PatrickMahomes & his @15andMahomies Foundation make multi-year commitment to the @HBCULegacyBowl.



“A leader on and off the field. Thank you Patrick for supporting Historically Black Colleges & Universities.” - Doug Williams, Super Bowl XXII MVP pic.twitter.com/fMtvOndEpF — 15 and the Mahomies (@15andMahomies) March 25, 2021

"15 and the Mahomies Foundation is a proud partner of the HBCU Legacy Bowl in support of historically black colleges and universities," Mahomes said.

The HBCU Legacy Bowl, is a postseason all-star game showcasing NFL prospects who attend HBCU's.