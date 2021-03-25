Menu

15 and The Mahomies partners with HBCU Legacy Bowl

Partnership is multi-year
Patrick Mahomes announced a partnershup with the HBCU legacy bowl.
Posted at 11:22 AM, Mar 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-25 12:22:52-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is now doing his part to pave the way for football players who attend historically Black colleges and universities.

15 and the Mahomies, an organization started by Mahomes, announced a "multi-year commitment" to the HBCU Legacy Bowl.

"15 and the Mahomies Foundation is a proud partner of the HBCU Legacy Bowl in support of historically black colleges and universities," Mahomes said.

The HBCU Legacy Bowl, is a postseason all-star game showcasing NFL prospects who attend HBCU's.

