2 Chiefs' coaches to miss game against Denver due to COVID-19 protocol

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two members of the Kansas City Chiefs coaching staff will miss the team's showdown against the Denver Broncos due to COVID-19 protocols.

The team announced on Twitter that offensive line coach Andy Heck, and defensive quality control coach Alex Whittingham, will both miss the game.

Offensive line coach Andy Heck will miss tomorrow’s game due to COVID protocols. Assistant offensive line coach Corey Matthaei will fill his role on Sunday. — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) December 4, 2021

The team didn't specify whether or not the coaches tested positive for the virus or if they were exposed.

Heck is in his ninth season with the team and has coached in the NFL for 18 years.

Whittingham has served as defensive quality control coach since 2018. He previously served as a defensive assistant in 2018.