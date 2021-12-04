Watch
2 Chiefs' coaches to miss game against Denver due to COVID-19 protocol

KSHB
Posted at 11:44 AM, Dec 04, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two members of the Kansas City Chiefs coaching staff will miss the team's showdown against the Denver Broncos due to COVID-19 protocols.

The team announced on Twitter that offensive line coach Andy Heck, and defensive quality control coach Alex Whittingham, will both miss the game.

The team didn't specify whether or not the coaches tested positive for the virus or if they were exposed.

Heck is in his ninth season with the team and has coached in the NFL for 18 years.

Whittingham has served as defensive quality control coach since 2018. He previously served as a defensive assistant in 2018.

