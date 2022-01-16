2 playoff games in 1 day: Travis Kelce’s mom determined to get from Tampa to KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Rickshaw bikes, taxis, planes and over 1,200 miles have nothing on Donna Kelce.

Donna started the day in Tampa, Florida, to cheer on her son Jason Kelce and the Eagles.

But now she’s determined to make it to Kansas City to watch her other son, Travis Kelce, during Sunday Night Football.

DONNA KELCE UPDATE:



One game down, one to go. Headed to the airport! pic.twitter.com/5wUS3vVD9B — NFL (@NFL) January 16, 2022

In the latest update of Donna’s adventure shared by the NFL, she is on a plane and is ready to go.

Although, an earlier update included that her flight was delayed, so she expects to arrive during the first quarter.

To possibly get her to the stadium quicker, the NFL called out the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department as well as KCMO Mayor Quinton Lucas, asking for a police escort.

Lucas responded to the tweet saying he’s “happy to swing by the airport to pick up Mama Kelce.”

I ride with @kcpolice to games (and everywhere). I’m happy to swing by the airport to pick up Mama Kelce. We need her in the house! https://t.co/HbdF8y8byT — Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) January 16, 2022

Regardless of how or when she makes it to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, it's clear fans are invested in Donna's determination.