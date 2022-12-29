2022 Pro Football HOF inductee Dick Vermeil named Drum Honoree for Broncos game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs Hall of Fame coach and 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee Dick Vermeil will serve as the Chiefs-Broncos Drum Honoree this weekend at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Vermeil was a head coach in the NFL for three franchises: KC, Philadelphia Eagles and St. Louis Rams.

In his third year with the Chiefs, he ended the franchise’s five-year playoff drought, ending the season with a 13-3 record, per the Pro Football Hall of Fame .

His all-time coaching record stands at 126-114. He’s 6-5 in the playoffs.

Joining Vermeil on the GEHA Deck Sunday is Tony DiPardo Spirit Leader MaryAnne Metheny, CEO of Hope House — a domestic violence shelter in Kansas City.

Before kickoff, the Leawood Police Department will present the colors during the national anthem, and a KC-135 Stratotanker from McConnell Air Force Base in Wichita will conduct a flyover.

Sunday marks the second meeting between the Chiefs and Broncos this season .

Kickoff from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on New Year’s Day is set for noon and is projected to be much warmed than the previous week’s Chiefs-Seahawks Christmas Eve matchup .

