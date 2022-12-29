2022 Pro Football HOF inductee Dick Vermeil named Drum Honoree for Broncos game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs Hall of Fame coach and 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee Dick Vermeil will serve as the Chiefs-Broncos Drum Honoree this weekend at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Vermeil was a head coach in the NFL for three franchises: KC, Philadelphia Eagles and St. Louis Rams.
In his third year with the Chiefs, he ended the franchise’s five-year playoff drought, ending the season with a 13-3 record, per the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
His all-time coaching record stands at 126-114. He’s 6-5 in the playoffs.
Joining Vermeil on the GEHA Deck Sunday is Tony DiPardo Spirit Leader MaryAnne Metheny, CEO of Hope House — a domestic violence shelter in Kansas City.
Before kickoff, the Leawood Police Department will present the colors during the national anthem, and a KC-135 Stratotanker from McConnell Air Force Base in Wichita will conduct a flyover.
Sunday marks the second meeting between the Chiefs and Broncos this season.
Kickoff from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on New Year’s Day is set for noon and is projected to be much warmed than the previous week’s Chiefs-Seahawks Christmas Eve matchup.
—