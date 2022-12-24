Chiefs reach 12 wins for 5th straight year with Christmas Eve win

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Shrugging off the bitter cold, the Kansas City Chiefs won their 12th game of the season Saturday in dispatching the Seattle Seahawks 24-10 on the frozen tundra of GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

The temperature at kickoff had warmed to 15 degrees, a three-day high after an artic blast plunged Kansas City into a deep freeze in recent days.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes heated up as the first half progressed, spreading cheer throughout the stadium on Christmas Eve with a pair of first-half touchdowns.

He finished 16 of 28 for 224 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions for the Chiefs (12-3), who have won at least 12 games in all five of his seasons as the starting quarterback.

He now has more than 4,500 yards and 35 touchdowns for the fourth time in his career. Only Tom Brady with five such campaigns has surpassed Mahomes, according to the Chiefs’ game notes .

Kansas City, which clinched a seventh straight AFC West title last week, has 12 or more games in six of the last seven seasons.

The Chiefs led 17-3 at halftime but struggled to put away the Seahawks in the second half until a Juan Thornhill interception in the end zone midway through the fourth quarter iced the victory.

Seattle (7-8) had controlled much of the second half to that point and was threatening once again before Geno Smith overthrew Marquise Goodwin in double coverage.

Thornhill, who had an earlier interception in the end zone wiped away by a penalty, snagged the errant pass, and Mahomes and company took it from there.

The first two passes on the ensuing drive went to tight end Travis Kelce for 20 and 52 yards. Kelce finished with six catches for 113 yards — his 35th career 100-yard receiving game, an NFL record for tight ends.

Three plays later, Mahomes scrambled for a 3-yard touchdown, diving into the end zone at the pylon with 4:42 remaining.

Any hope the Seahawks had for a comeback vanished at that point.

The teams traded punts to start the game before wide receiver Kadarius Toney capped the Chiefs’ second drive with an 8-yard catch and run off a jet-sweep pop pass from Mahomes.

George Karlaftis, a rookie first-round pick from Purdue, ended Seattle’s ensuing drive by batting down a fourth-and-3 pass from Smith to set up the offense near midfield.

Mahomes’ second touchdown came on a 9-yard toss to running back Jerick McKinnon early in the second quarter, doubling Kansas City’s lead.

Harrison Butker made it 17-0 with 2:40 remaining when he connected on a 47-yard field goal, but Jason Myers answered with a 22-yard field goal as the first half came to a close.

Neither team managed to score in the third quarter, but Thornhill’s pick turned the tide permanently in the Chiefs’ favor.

