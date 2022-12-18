Chiefs clinch 7th straight division title, keep pace with Bills atop AFC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With a 30-24 overtime win Sunday at Houston, the Kansas City Chiefs scratched the first goal of the season off Andy Reid’s checklist.

The surest route for any NFL team to the playoffs and the chance to compete for a title is to win their division. Toward that end, the Chiefs (11-3) have clinched the AFC West for a record seventh consecutive season, tying the second-longest streak in NFL history.

Only New England, which won the AFC East 11 straight seasons from 2009-19, have ever enjoyed a longer reign of divisional dominance.

The Los Angeles Rams also won seven consecutive division crowns, taking the NFC West title each season from 1973-79.

“Our goal is just to continue to get better every week,” quarterback Patrick Mahomes said Dec. 11 when asked what another division title would mean. “We go into every season and we say we want to win the AFC West, we want to get home-field in the playoffs and we want to win a Super Bowl.”

Mahomes called winning the division “our first goal.”

“It’s special,” Mahomes said. “I want to make sure guys remember that — it’s special, winning divisions.”

The next goal, Mahomes said, will be to keep winning and hope the Buffalo Bills slip and allow Kansas City to ascend back to the top seed in the AFC.

“Anytime you win the division, it’s definitely great,” running back Jerick McKinnon said after scoring two touchdowns at Denver last Sunday. “But we definitely want to finish the season on the right note and we know we’ve got some tough teams coming up. It’s definitely not a walk-through, so our main focus is to win out and take care of business.”

Kansas City (11-3) has a relatively soft schedule the rest of the way with home games against Seattle (7-6) and Denver (3-10) and a visit to Las Vegas (5-8) remaining.

The Bills (11-3) own the tiebreaker if they finish with the same record as the Chiefs by virtue of a Week 6 win, but its remaining schedule — at Chicago (3-10) and Cincinnati (9-4) then a home finale against New England (7-6) — is more rugged.

“I really just worry about us — try to win out and do what we need to do, which is win out,” linebacker Willie Gay Jr. said last Sunday. “I don’t care who else loses. If we do what we’re supposed to do, we’ll be in Arizona at the end of the season.”

Super Bowl LVII will be played Feb. 12, 2023, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Kansas City has achieved its first goal, has high hopes for its second and is among the few teams with a legitimate shot at the NFL’s ultimate goal.

“That’s going to take us playing great football week in and week out,” Mahomes said. “... You’re not going to play your best football every week, but how can you build on your past week and the rest of the season to make sure you’re playing your best football whenever the playoffs come around.”