QB Patrick Mahomes leads comeback as Chiefs rally past Texans

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City clinched its seventh straight AFC West title Sunday at NRG Stadium in Houston, but the Texans didn’t make it easy.

The Chiefs trailed throughout most of the game before rallying for a 30-24 victory in overtime after missing a chance to close out the win in regulation.

Houston (1-12-1) has now lost nine straight and remains winless at home, while Kansas City reached the postseason for the eighth consecutive season and ninth time in coach Andy Reid’s 10 seasons with the franchise.

Kicker Harrison Butker whiffed on a 51-yard field goal in the closing seconds of the fourth quarter and the Chiefs’ first drive in overtime fizzled when quarterback Patrick Mahomes was sacked.

But defensive end Frank Clark knocked the ball free from a scrambling quarterback Davis Mills on Houston’s ensuing drive, linebacker Willie Gay Jr. won a wrestling match at the bottom of the pile for the loose ball, and running back Jerick McKinnon iced the victory with a 26-yard touchdown run on the next snap for the comeback win.

Mahomes, who completed his final 20 passes, finished 36 of 41 for 336 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions.

His favorite targets were tight end Travis Kelce, who finished with 10 catches for 105 yards, and wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, who also had 10 receptions for 88 yards.

Kelce extended his own NFL record with his 34th career 100-yard game, the most in league history by a tight end, and also passed Shannon Sharpe for fourth place among tight ends in career receiving yards.

The Chiefs outgained the Texans 502-223 and had 15 more first downs (33-18), but two turnovers and 10 penalties for 102 yards, kept the game close.

Houston, which alternated between Mills and Jeff Driskel at quarterback, took the lead late in the first quarter on an 8-yard pass from Mills to rookie tight end Teagan Quitoriano and led throughout much of the game

Kansas City finally got on the board early in the second quarter when Mahomes connected with running back Jerick McKinnon for the third time in the last two weeks, this time on a 20-yard touchdown catch and run.

Running back Isiah Pacheco’s fumble, his fourth overall and second lost fumble of the season, on the Chiefs’ next drive gave the Texans the ball in the red zone.

Two plays later, Mills scrambled 17 yards for another go-ahead touchdown for Houston.

Kansas City had a chance to tie the game in the closing seconds before halftime.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling caught a missile from Mahomes for a 4-yard touchdown in the right front corner of the end zone with 14 seconds left, but Harrison Butker hooked the extra point allowing Houston to maintain a one-point halftime lead at 14-13.

Butker’s 27-yard field goal capped the opening drive of the second half and provided Kansas City’s first lead, but another fumble — this one by JuJu Smith-Schuster — set up Houston near midfield.

The Chiefs’ defense was flagged for five penalties on the ensuing Texans drive, including one that was declined on Mills’ 12-yard touchdown to Jordan Akins for a 21-16 lead.

Kansas City answered with yet another long touchdown drive as Mahomes capped an 84-yard march with a 5-yard touchdown scramble.

He then dropped a short pass on a middle screen to McKinnon for a two-point conversion and a 24-21 lead.

Houston reached the 9-yard line, but settled for a game-tying 29-yard Ka’imi Fairbairn field goal with 5:11 remaining.

Butker had a chance to win the game in regulation, but he pushed a potential game-winning 51-yard field goal wide right — his fifth miss of the season, which is the most he’s ever had in his six NFL seasons.