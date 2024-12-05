2025 Royals Rally returns to Kauffman Stadium on Feb. 1

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After a 30-win improvement and a playoff appearance for the first time in nine years, the hype is high for the boys in blue.

As anticipation for the 2025 season grows, the Kansas City Royals are hosting a day of fun for fans at Kauffman Stadium on Feb. 1, 2025.

According to the team's website, players such as Bobby Witt, Jr., MJ Melendez, Vinnie Pasquantino, Lucas Erceg, and Michael Massey will be in attendance.

It is currently unknown which coaches, front office executives and alumni will attend the event.

Festivities run from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and include autograph sessions, roundtable discussions with players, coaches and staff, and concessions.

Fans are allowed to bring one item per player to be autographed and each autograph session will last one hour.

General admission tickets will cost $25 while a VIP package will cost $125. VIP tickets will give fans access to a VIP autograph session inside the Royals Clubhouse as well as access to other event areas.

When purchasing a ticket, fans must choose a timed entry. Options include 10 a.m. until noon, 12:15-2:15 p.m. or 2:30-4:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale for the general public starting Friday at 10 a.m.

Kids 5 and under can get in for free.

Parking is free as well. Fans can park in Lots A and B and enter through Gate D, located on the southwest side of the stadium.

