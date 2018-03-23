3 Kansas moms take in sons' Elite 8 showdown

ATLANTA, Ga. -- Saturday, three former Blue Valley Northwest students will do something that has never been done - play on the same court in the Elite 8.

Since the third grade, the mothers of Clayton Custer, Ben Richardson and Mason Schoen have been one family.

Their sons are big names in Johnson County basketball.

"We are all from Kansas and it is just an exciting time," said Clayton Custer’s mom, Terri Custer.

Now they are all on the biggest stage.

"We thought back to back high schools state championships was a big, big deal and now here we are in the Elite Eight," said Mason Shoen’s mom, Kristie Schoen.

While two families will cheer for the Ramblers of Loyola and the other for the Kansas State Wildcats, they all know this moment is special.

Schoen’s son Mason is Kansas State's only senior.

"They have only focused on one game at a time, now to play Loyola, that is awesome, play his friends. I am sure he is taking it all in," Kristie Schoen said.

One team will have to win. Despite the outcome, the bond of this basketball family will never be broken.

"I am really so grateful, they have done what they set out to do and what we knew was possible," said Ben Richardson’s mom Anna Richardson.

