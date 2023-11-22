38 the Spot/KMCI proud home of 12 KC Comets soccer games this season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 38 the Spot/KMCI-TV is the place to catch Kansas City Comets game this winter.

The team, which plays home games at Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, kicks off its season at 5:05 p.m. this Sunday, Nov. 26, hosting Milwaukee.

The season and home opener is one of 12 games set to be broadcast this season on 38 The Spot:



5:05 p.m., Nov. 26 vs Milwaukee

4:05 p.m., Dec. 3 vs St Louis

5:05 p.m., Dec. 17 vs Texas

7:05 p.m., Dec. 28 vs St Louis

6:05 p.m., Jan. 6 vs Harrisburg

7:05 p.m., Jan. 12 vs Utica

7:05 p.m., Feb. 9 vs Tacoma

6:05 p.m., Feb. 10 vs Empire

7:05 p.m., Feb. 16 vs Chihuahua

6:05 p.m., March 2 vs St Louis

4:05 p.m., March 10 vs Utica

6:05 p.m., March 23 vs San Diego

More information about the Comets is available on the club’s website (https://www.kccomets.com/home).

—