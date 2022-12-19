4 Chiefs players top respective positions as NFL Pro Bowl fan voting concludes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Four Kansas City Chiefs players have topped NFL Pro Bowl fan voting in their respective positions, the league announced Monday.

Tight end Travis Kelce (248,279 votes), center Creed Humphrey (133,683), inside linebacker Nick Bolton (136,342) and Isiah Pacheco as a return specialist (117,314) all led fan voting in their respective positions.

Kelce ended up in fifth place in total fan votes, behind Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (264,653).

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes (271,541) finished third overall in total fan votes, behind former Chiefs and current Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (293,679) and Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (306,861).

The Chiefs landed in fifth place in overall team votes, behind the Philadelphia Eagles, Dolphins, Vikings and San Francisco 49ers.

The final day for fan voting was Dec. 15 and NFL players and coaches submitted their votes the next day.

Voting by fans, players and coaches each count as one-third of the vote total.

The AFC and NFC player rosters for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games will be announced on Dec. 21.

Fans can buy tickets to see all the action in person on Sunday, Feb. 5, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

—