4 former Chiefs move step closer to Pro Football Hall of Fame

Fifty-four seniors, coaches and contributors — including four former Chiefs — advanced to the next round of consideration for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The list of senior players includes former Kansas City wide receiver Otis Taylor.

Taylor helped the Chiefs win Super Bowl IV. He was a two-time Pro Bowl selection and two-time All-Pro selection during his 10-year career.

While playing in the league from 1965-75, Taylor led the NFL in receiving yards during the 1971 season.

The list of coaches and contributors includes former Chiefs general manager Carl Peterson, former Chiefs head coach Marty Schottenheimer and former scout Lloyd Wells.

Schottenheimer was the head coach in KC from 1989 until 1998.

His teams went to the playoffs seven times — including the 1993 AFC Championship — and he is responsible for six seasons with double-digit wins. He posted a record of 101-58-1 during his 10 seasons in Kansas City.

Schottenheimer was diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2011. He passed away on Feb. 8, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina, at the age of 77.

Carl Peterson was the president, general manager and CEO of the Chiefs from 1989 until 2008. The team was 176-141-1 during Peterson’s time in Kansas City.

KC also won the AFC four times and went to the AFC Championship in 1993 during his tenure. The Chiefs had 149 consecutive sellout home games and nine playoff berths during that span.

Lloyd Wells was a scout for the Chiefs from 1963-74. He was the first full-time African-American scout in the NFL.

The next step in the Pro Football Hall of Fame selection process will be to pair each category down to 12. Those results will be announced July 27.

The senior committee will meet Aug. 16 to select up to three for each category for the class of 2023.

