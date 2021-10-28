4 Royals named finalists for Rawlings Gold Glove Awards

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez, second baseman Whit Merrifield, left fielder Andrew Benintendi and center fielder Michael A. Taylor have been named finalists for 2021 American League Rawlings Gold Glove Awards.

The Rawlings Gold Glove Awards honor the best individual fielding performances at each position in the American League and National League, as voted by Major League managers and coaches.

The four finalists are the most by the Royals since 2017, and are the second most among American League teams this season.

The Royals have had at least one winner in each of the last 10 seasons (2011-20), which is the second-longest active streak in baseball, one behind Colorado’s 11.

Perez has earned five Gold Glove Awards in that span (2013 through 2016, 2018), which are third most in franchise history, behind Alex Gordon and Frank White, who both won eight.

Merrifield, Benintendi and Taylor are all looking for their first awards.

The winners will be revealed on Sunday, Nov. 7 at 7:30 p.m., during a special edition of “Baseball Tonight” on ESPN.

