4 Royals named to 2024 All-Star roster

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Four Kansas City Royals were named to the 2024 MLB All-Star Game roster on Sunday afternoon.

Pitchers Seth Lugo and Cole Ragans were both selected for their first All-Star honors. They were joined by shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. for his first selection as well.

Catcher Salvador Perez was named to his ninth All-Star roster.

Lugo is 11-3 this season with a 2.21 ERA and 110 strikeouts. The 34-year-old signed with the Royals this past offseason on a three-year deal worth $45 million.

Ragans is 5-6 with a 3.28 ERA and 134 strikeouts. The 26-year-old pitcher was traded to the Royals along with outfielder Roni Cabrera in exchange for Aroldis Chapman on June 30, 2023.

Witt is batting .324 with 15 home runs and 61 RBI.

He was the second overall pick by the Royals in the 2019 MLB Draft and made his major league debut on April 7, 2022.

In February, the 24-year-old signed the largest contract in franchise history, an 11-year deal worth $288.7 million.

Perez is currently batting .276 with 14 home runs and 55 RBI. The 34-year-old catcher and five-time Gold Glove Award winner signed with the Royals in 2007 at the age of 16.

The All-Star honor comes on the same day Perez had his 1,500th career hit against the Colorado Rockies. He has the second-most All-Star selections behind George Brett, who was selected 13 times.

Perez, Lugo and Witt were elected by players. Ragans was selected by the commissioner’s office.

Four is the most All-Star players for the Royals since 2016 when Perez, Eric Hosmer, Kelvin Herrera and Wade Davis were selected.

The 2024 All-Star Game will be played Tuesday, July 16, at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

