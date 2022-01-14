6 Kansas City Chiefs receive NFL All-Pro team votes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The results of the 2021 NFL All-Pro team voting are in, and six Kansas City Chiefs are mentioned.

Voting is conducted by a panel of 50 members of the media.

Below are the selected Chiefs and the number of votes they were awarded:

Tight end Travis Kelce, 9

Left tackle Orlando Brown Jr., 1

Left guard Joe Thuney, 6

Center Creed Humphrey, 10

Defensive tackle Chris Jones, 10

Safety Tyrann Mathieu, 1

According to KSHB 41 Sports Anchor Hayley Lewis, that puts Travis Kelce on the first team.

