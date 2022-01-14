Watch
6 Kansas City Chiefs receive NFL All-Pro team votes

Associated Press
Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce warms up before the NFL AFC Championship football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Kansas City, MO. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Travis Kelce AFC championship warmup
Posted at 11:59 AM, Jan 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-14 12:59:48-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The results of the 2021 NFL All-Pro team voting are in, and six Kansas City Chiefs are mentioned.

Voting is conducted by a panel of 50 members of the media.

Below are the selected Chiefs and the number of votes they were awarded:

  • Tight end Travis Kelce, 9
  • Left tackle Orlando Brown Jr., 1
  • Left guard Joe Thuney, 6
  • Center Creed Humphrey, 10
  • Defensive tackle Chris Jones, 10
  • Safety Tyrann Mathieu, 1

According to KSHB 41 Sports Anchor Hayley Lewis, that puts Travis Kelce on the first team.

The Chiefs face off against the Pittsburgh Steelers during Sunday Night Football on KSHB 41 in KC's postseason opener.

