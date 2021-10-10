A checklist for Chiefs fans before tonight's game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 is your Home of the Chiefs and we want to share pregame information for fans in the stands and those watching the game on KSHB 41.

The Chiefs will host the Buffalo Bills in a rematch of last season's AFC championship game won by the Chiefs.

KSHB 41's Countdown to kickoff begins at 5 p.m. with an hour of live analysis and pregame festivities from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

NBC takes over the coverage at 6 p.m with kickoff set for 7:20 p.m.

For fans whose tailgating setups rival restaurants, parking lots will open at 3 p.m.

The Chiefs want to remind fans that all parking passes must be bought in advance and payments will not be accepted at the stadium, according to a team news release.

It's a good idea to get to stadium early to avoid tailgating with other cars on with southbound Interstate 435 at Gregory Boulevard and Oldham Parkway.

Those areas are reduced to two lanes, according to the team's news release.

Once inside the stadium, concession stands and other retail options are cashless.

In-stadium food and drink options are available only by credit card, according to the news release.

Masks are required in indoor spaces at the stadium even if fans are vaccinated, but are not required outdoors.

Masks are encouraged for fans who have not been vaccinated.

Gates into the stadium open at 5:30.

Fans with tickets on the Community America Club Level will open at 5 p.m.

Royals catcher Salvador Perez will be Drum Honoree and bang the drum before the game.

KSHB 41 will broadcast the game and have complete postgame analysis from our team at the stadium.

We also will bring post game reaction from Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes and other Chiefs players.

