A new storm is blowing across the KC sports scene

KANSAS CITY, Mo -- There's a new game in town. Kansas City's newest professional basketball team is trying to win a championship in its' first year.

"They have really gelled, you would think they have been together for months and not weeks," said head coach Calvin Thompson, who starred for the Jayhawks in the mid 80's. "Each team had a little over two weeks before their first game to practice. They're coming together quite nicely."

The Kansas City Tornados will play a 32-game schedule in an 8-team league, spanning from New York to Washington State.

The season tipped a week ago. They will play most of their games at Municipal Auditorium.

